29 September 2025 Build 20176189 Edited 29 September 2025 – 20:33:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Added movement sensitivity setting.
Upgrades are now installed faster by default. Holding select button pauses installation to give time to read.
Bug fixes to movement controls.
Making it much easier to get into grinds.

