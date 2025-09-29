First of all, thank you for such a warm reception of Jupiter Hell Classic!
This update would not be possible without the help of our excellent community on Discord (
https://discord.gg/jupiterhell )
This is our first post-EA-launch content update, so we wanted to start with a banger. To make reading easier, we split the massive patch notes into sections. Enjoy!
== Callisto ==
GHJ#170 [new] -- Game - new branch with new special level - Mimir!
GHJ#152 [new] -- Game - former grenadier added!
GHJ#152 [new] -- Game - former inmate added!
GHJ#153 [new] -- Game - former guard added!
GHJ#127 [new] -- Game - new scatter items added
GHJ#000 [mod] -- Game - improved the main level generator (most noticable on Callisto)
GHJ#172 [mod] -- Game - added something extra to make Valhalla Control more interesting
GHJ#174 [mod] -- Game - improved Valhalla Habitat generators a bit
GHJ#000 [mod] -- Game - placement of boxes and powerups on levels improved
GHJ#000 [mod] -- Game - order (and selection) of moon branches is randomized now
The main focus of this release is Callisto. A brand-new branch has been added - Mimir. If you immediately thought CalSec Central, think again: the special level is completely different!
Alongside it come three new former human variants - the grenadier, the suicidal inmate, and the guard with an auto-rifle.
The main Callisto level generator (BSP, for those in the know) has been significantly improved, with benefits noticeable across other levels as well. Other Callisto generators and levels got minor improvements too, both in gameplay and visuals.
== Gameplay ==
GHJ#068 [new] -- Game - Io has a proper boss fight now!
GHJ#038 [new] -- Game - new special level on Dante - Inferno! (warning, extremely hard)
GHJ#127 [new] -- Game - Dante has its own barrels
GHJ#018 [new] -- Game - melee kill will move into enemy square (SHIFT or LTrig to prevent)
GHJ#055 [new] -- Game - Angel of Confidence and Angel of Overconfidence challenges added!
GHJ#000 [mod] -- Audio - change warlock/cryomancer pain sound
GHJ#184 [mod] -- Game - Tyre Outpost doors unlock on proximity
GHJ#000 [mod] -- Game - new lever effect added - dispense random mod
GHJ#157 [mod] -- Game - medusa upgrade
GHJ#165 [mod] -- Game - direct hit damage calculated before knockback
GHJ#000 [mod] -- Game - slightly adjusted how resurrection timing works - warlocks and cryo might appear faster, but less random speed
GHJ#000 [mod] -- Game - mass barrel levels will have 20% less barrels
GHJ#000 [mod] -- Game - on kill all special level trigger once each enemy is killed once
GHJ#187 [mod] -- Game - most cover features will be hit 30% or 70% of time instead of 100%
GHD#331 [mod] -- Game - level up happens after the turn is resolved
Speaking of gameplay, the former isn't the end of new stuff, far from it. Io finally has a proper boss fight, and Dante gains a new special level - Inferno - a brutal homage to a classic. Dante also has its own barrels now, so watch where you stand!
Couple of important gameplay changes are outlined above. You'll quickly notice the medusa will now be more interesting to fight. Also noticable is the important knockback change - knockback now applies after damage, ensuring explosions always deal their intended damage. Do note that you're not going to be as safe in those phaseshift boots either!
Two classic challenges also return: Angel of Confidence and Angel of Overconfidence, completing the initial set. Ao100? That's planned for later in the EA cycle as part of a full set of Trial game types.
== Items ==
GHJ#146 [new] -- Game - grenades added! 4 types available
GHJ#149 [new] -- Game - multitools added! currently repair armor, but will have more uses later
GHJ#179 [new] -- Game - accuracy, sniper and firestrom mods have effects on shotguns!
GHJ#182 [mod] -- Game - items have different swap times now - sidearms/smgs are 0.5, knives 0.3, some weapons 0.7
GHJ#185 [mod] -- Game - grenades (both used and launched) now try to avoid enemies and features that are not the target
GHJ#166 [mod] -- Game - phasing will try not to place the player on any liquid
GHJ#148 [mod] -- Game - small medkits and stimpacks now stack x3
GHJ#152 [mod] -- Game - pierce damage type replaces heavy (ignores resistance, halves armor, better gibbing)
End of new stuff? Nope! Grenades (four types!) are now in the game - perfect for clearing chaff or helping in restricted-weapon challenges. Multitools arrive too - currently repairing armor, with more uses to come. Swap times vary by weapon class now, and medkits/stimpacks stack in threes. The latter got a buff too, see below!
== UI ==
GHJ#097 [new] -- UI - more screen with detailed stats (m by default, even from main view)
GHJ#113 [new] -- UI - defence markers added (show when safe from counterattack)
GHJ#144 [new] -- UI - quickslot support for gamepad
GHJ#204 [mod] -- UI - raised enemies have a reverse death animation
GHJ#000 [mod] -- UI - invulnerability has a slightly less agressive effect (accessability option might appear later)
GHJ#180 [mod] -- UI - improved contrast and lightness of Berserk and Stealth overlay
GHJ#182 [mod] -- UI - swap time now visible in description if not 1.0s
GHJ#158 [mod] -- UI - .44 ammo and .40 grenades have more distinct icons
GHJ#158 [mod] -- UI - mods have their own icon now, old one is multitool
GHJ#158 [mod] -- UI - sniper, hunter, plasma pistol and machete have their own item sprite
GHD#328 [mod] -- UI - player panels now close with the same key (and swap within)
GHJ#145 [mod] -- UI - better emphasize and explain Master traits
GHV#018 [mod] -- UI - text input expanded (copy/paste/move cursor)
As promised we're commited to making the game more transparent mechanics wise and less wiki dependent - two big changes in that regard. First is the being info screen (the classic m for more), with detailed stats info on enemies. This will be improved more with status effects later, and a more detailed item information screen will be added too!
The latter is the introduction of the cover marker. Nothing has changed mechanics wise - it's the same old corner-shooting, but now much more accessible. If you see that green shield that means that the targeted enemy cannot shoot you! A gray shield is the same but from a visible non-targeted enemy. After more than 20 years corner-shooting advanced to a fully respected and acknowleged feature. *sniff* oh how fast they grow up :) *sniff*
We also have quickslot support for gamepad, animation (reverse death!) for raising dead enemies and improved visuals for the fullscreen overlays for status effects - in particular invulnerability should be much less obnoxious. If anyone has still issues with those, hit me up (preferably on Discord) - I can work out a toggle that removes all of those.
A couple smaller stuff can be noticed above not least new icons for better distinction!
== Traits ==
GHJ#179 [mod] -- Traits - Son of a Gun damage bonus +20%/+40%/+60% -> +40%/+70%/+100%
GHJ#000 [mod] -- Traits - Gunslinger penalties lessened
GHJ#179 [mod] -- Traits - Brute adds melee resistance (+20/+30/+30), Ironman melee->cold
GHJ#179 [mod] -- Traits - Sustained Fire damage bonus +1/+2/+3 -> +2/+4/+6
GHJ#191 [mod] -- Traits - Angry Mo-fo nerfed - removed resistances, damage bonus now 30%/60%/100%
GHJ#000 [mod] -- Traits - Berserker - self damage (including fluids) won't trigger berserker
This release is light on trait changes, mostly a few significant buffs (especially Son of a Gun) to improve pistol and melee experience. The one nerf is to Angry Mo-fo. The sleeper hit that once awoken was borderline broken :P. Next release will have more significant changes in this department.
== Balance ==
GHJ#202 [mod] -- Balance - stimpacks - immunity to poison status, +25% speed instead of movespeed, 10 turns duration
GHJ#000 [mod] -- Balance - reduced onyx armor move penalty from -25 to -10
GHJ#148 [mod] -- Balance - reduces the amount of shards generating to allow other powerups to appear more
GHJ#143 [mod] -- Balance - launchers made a bit more common
GHJ#143 [mod] -- Balance - early levels will give more non-9mm ammo
GHJ#000 [mod] -- Balance - Monster has been buffed
GHJ#179 [mod] -- Balance - EGLS renamed to ERLS - accuracy 4->6, swaptime .5, rocket jump
GHD#331 [mod] -- Balance - default swap time with prepared is 0.5
GHJ#179 [mod] -- Balance - default values for shotgun range/falloff reduced to compensate mod changes
GHJ#179 [mod] -- Balance - 9mm weapons are much easier to dodge (should help with early melee builds)
GHJ#179 [mod] -- Balance - Cybersuit - movemod -30->-20, plasma resist 0->50%
GHJ#186 [mod] -- Balance - plasma pistol shot cost 1->2, mag size 4->8
GHJ#179 [mod] -- Balance - 40mm drum launcher - damage 3d6->4d6
GHJ#179 [mod] -- Balance - elephant gun - reload time 3x->2x but range -2, falloff +2
GHJ#179 [mod] -- Balance - sidearm - damage 2d4->3d3, 2 levels earlier, +50% more common
GHJ#179 [mod] -- Balance - knockback changes - pistols/smgs need +50% more damage, automatics need twice the damage per tile
GHD#333 [mod] -- Balance - changed knockback calculation so that even lower knockback armor protection matters
GHJ#165 [mod] -- Balance - increased enemies/XP gained per floor
GHJ#000 [mod] -- Balance - Cryomancer - +20HP, +100% cold resist, -25% fire resist
GHJ#179 [mod] -- Balance - medusaling bullet resistance 50%->25%
GHJ#143 [mod] -- Balance - reduced sergeants weight by 20%, earlier ones carry less shells
GHJ#143 [mod] -- Balance - callisto/europa captains carry 20 less 7.62 ammo
GHJ#143 [mod] -- Balance - ravagers appear slightly later
But Traits aren't the only thing balanced - above is quite a big list of changes, and I'm pretty sure I missed some in this report. The most notable balance changes are the stimpack buff, the variable knockback and variable swap time changes, and a general increase in XP per floor (you'll level up faster!).
== Fixes and others ==
GHV#010 [mod] -- Backend - ported to use SDL3
GHJ#000 [mod] -- Audio - change warlock/cryomancer pain sound
GHJ#000 [fix] -- Game - fixed AoHu Platinum and Diamond not unlocking properly
GHJ#000 [fix] -- Game - fixed Entrenchment Platinum not requiring Nightmare
GHJ#194 [fix] -- Game - fixed Gun Kata interaction with weapons of shot cost > 1
GHJ#198 [fix] -- Game - fixed masochism scout ammo not being .44
GHJ#199 [fix] -- Game - fixed ammo-less weapons not behaving properly when dual wielding
GHJ#000 [fix] -- Game - 44. -> .44 lol
GHJ#181 [fix] -- UI - pushing a crate into a hazard will no longer produce the "stupid" message
GHJ#189 [fix] -- UI - remove collision of traits and resistances in Eq screen
GHD#336 [fix] -- UI - fixed auto-target behavior on darkness levels
GHJ#000 [fix] -- Audio - regular fiends lacked audio!
Finally what would a patch notes list be without a bugfixes list! This ones fairly short - we tried to push all important fixes in to the big list of Hotfixes that you've seen for the first few weeks after EA launch.
On the "other" front the tech-savvy might be interested we migrated from SDL2 to SDL3.
== Demo and DRL ==
Finally - the demo is updated with all relevant changes above!
The DRL mod is also updated to the latest engine (no DRL specific changes at the moment):
0.10.4
[new] -- GJ#113: defence markers added (corneshooting indicator)
[new] -- GJ#144: UI - quickslot support for gamepad
[mod] -- GH#333: changed knockback calculation so that even lower knockback armor protection matters
[mod] -- GJ#166: phasing will try not to place the player on any liquid
[mod] -- GJ#165: direct hit damage calculated before knockback
[mod] -- GH#000: on kill all special level trigger once each enemy is killed once
[mod] -- GH#328: UI - inv/eq/trait/char keys are active when panel is up!
[mod] -- GH#000: level up happens after the player turn
[mod] -- GH#331: default swap time with prepared is 0.5 (down from 0.8)
[fix] -- GJ#199: fixed ammo-less weapons not behaving properly when dual wielding
[fix] -- GJ#196: fixed AoRA on death crash
[fix] -- GH#000: fixed several bugs related to checking if a level is nuked
[fix] -- GH#336: fixed auto-target behavior on darkness levels
== Closing ==
Once again, thank you for such an awesome reception of JHC on Steam - it motivates us to make every update the best we can. We’re happy you chose to join this journey, and we promise many exciting updates along the way!
From here on, we'll aim for slightly lighter updates on a more frequent schedule. Next up: 0.7 "Europa" in about a month!
Until then, have fun with the game and let us know what you think - here on Steam or on Discord.
Sincerely,
ChaosForge
