Grand National Day Version Update! Armored Vehicles Arrive, Welfare Carnival Kicks Off

Dear Players,

As we celebrate the National Day, we are thrilled to announce that the latest version update is now officially live! A wealth of welfare rewards, brand-new gameplay features, and experience optimizations are rolling out simultaneously—we invite you to join the festivities and enjoy the holiday!

1. National Day Welfare: Claim Upon Login

Exclusive National Day welfare is available for a limited time! During the event period, simply log in to the game to directly claim 191 in-game currency and 60,000 gold coins. These rewards will boost your journey in the doomsday world—don’t miss out!

2. New Content: Upgrade Your Combat Power

A powerful new vehicle, the "Armored Vehicle", has been added, and it can only be used in the Doomsday Map. Drive the Armored Vehicle to charge across the battlefield, experience more impactful combat gameplay, and break through battle dilemmas with ease.

3. Experience Optimizations: Smooth Gameplay Guaranteed

The network connection performance has been fully optimized, effectively reducing latency in multiplayer games. This delivers a smoother, more stable online gaming experience, making team battles even more exhilarating.

To address discomfort caused by the shaking effect when the Aerial Gunboat fires, a new "Gunboat Firing Shake Toggle" option has been added. Players can freely turn this effect on or off according to their preferences, creating a personalized combat viewing experience.

Wish you a joyful gaming experience during the National Day holiday!

The Game Operation Team

