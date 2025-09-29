Hello Contractors!

We’re back with a fresh ContractVille update. Following the Medieval DLC, we’re keeping the momentum with new fireplace props and a round of bug fixes and improvements to warm up your builds and smooth out gameplay.

ContractVille is also 50% off during the Autumn Sale. Grab it now and consider gifting it to a friend!

Fireplace

As the weather cools, this one should warm you right up. Add burnable fireplaces to your homes for both cozy heat and beautiful decor, a perfect atmospheric touch.

Highlights

Burnable fireplaces with realistic flame effects

A warm, ambient upgrade to any living space

New Content

6 new fireplaces : Available at Furniture Stores in the city.

2 new fireplaces (Medieval Furniture Pack DLC): Crafted to match the Medieval theme and added to the DLC.

Pick your style, place it, and enjoy the glow. 🔥🏠

The two fireplaces included in the Medieval Furniture Pack look like this:

If you want to purchase the Medieval Furniture Pack...

Bug Fixes & Improvements

Go Green – Watermill placement Fixed a bug that prevented certain watermill parts from being placed during construction.

Demolish missions – progress display

Fixed an issue where the mission window could show incorrect progress in some cases.

Abort causing subtask swap

Fixed a bug where aborting a mission with a Take out furniture subtask could rarely turn it into an unintended Buy furniture subtask.

Buy furniture subtask – progress drop

Fixed an issue where packing an extra placed required item could unexpectedly reduce overall mission progress.

QoL adjustments

Various environment tweaks and translation improvements.

Unexpected long load times on old/long-running saves Fixed an issue that could significantly increase load times on legacy and long-played saves.

Performance & Optimization (ongoing): We’re continuing optimization work and will keep shipping improvements over time.

That's all for the update notes. If you want to read Publisher News, you can continue reading.

Publisher News

Bundle Sales

Sandwich Simulator is also 50% off with ContractVille, and you can gift both to your friends with this bundle. Enjoy this double discount!

The Medieval DLC is also bundled with ContractVille.

Our New Game: Dig Island

The store page for Dig Island, published by our studio, has been released. You can support us by adding it to your wishlist.

It will be featured at Next Fest with its demo. If you want to play the demo, you can add it to your wishlist from the Demo page and receive a notification when the demo is released.

You can follow the announcements on our Discord server to join the closed beta.

We will continue to read your complaints and make adjustments and improvements. Thank you again for supporting us. You can join our Discord server and send us your suggestions and complaints directly.



If you would like to follow our social media accounts, you can find "More Ways To Connect" section below.