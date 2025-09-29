With Update 1.0.3.0 we are adding major changes to our companion movement and enemy targeting AI as well as our approach for construct aiming. Additionally plenty of AoE skills that are cast to a random area have received buffs and balancing changes.
Plans for Season 2We have already started production on Season 2 and we expect to launch it in 2025. We do not have a fixed date for the release yet but we will keep you updated and share some news on what new content you can expect for Season 2 (soonTM).
New Features
New Companion AIWe spent tremendous time improving companion and construct behaviour. To make companion and construct builds more satisfying and less frustrating to play. We also spent a lot of time optimising the new algorithms to come at a low performance impact.
Companions have gotten smarter and can now track enemies and predict enemy movement to more accurately follow moving targets.
Melee CompanionsMelee Companions now continuously track targets instead of charging in the direction of the current enemy position. They as well predict enemy movement now and move towards predicted enemy positions instead of chasing behind moving enemies.
Old Movement behaviour.
New movement behaviour, enemy tracking and enemy movement prediction.
Range CompanionsThe same enemy tracking behaviour was applied to range companions. Furthermore, the range attacks now as well predict enemy movement and aim towards the predicted enemy position for immensly improved accuracy.
Old Movement behaviour
New enemy tracking movement behaviour including enemy prediction for aimed shots
Range constructsRange constructs now predict enemy movement and aim at the predicted position instead of the current enemy position which has lead to accuracy issues on moving targets.
Old targeting behaviour
New targeting behaviour with enemy movement prediction
Further improvements
- Improved crafting tutorial description for shorter description and more clarity.
Balancing:
- Phoenix Egg Utility Trinket Companion now has increased attackspeed of 1/s (was 2/s). Phoenix companion also has increased movementspeed as well as faster projectile speed.
- Meteor Skill damage has been increased to 40 (was 30)
- Discharge skill AoE damage has been increased to 30 (was 20)
- Lightning Strike skill AoE damage has been increased to 20 (was 10)
- Fissure skill AoE damage has been increased to 30 (was 10)
These balancing changes have also been applied to the embedded legendary weapon abilities.
Changed files in this update