Update 60: V 1.055.0
Change Log
Highlights
- Added contextual reverse mode when vehicle is: selected, can move, and user places mouse cursor behind the vehicle
- Added toggle button 'Reverse mode' to the right control panel, along with keybind in option/controls for vehicles
- Added new feature to Conquest, allowing users to select textures (texmods) for their units in the preview area, and they save for use in the battle
- Added initial code support and animations for human idles in squatting and prone stances (not in cover, yet)
Optimizations
- Optimized Multiplayer game modes (Battle Zones, Domination, Last Stand, Frontlines)
- Skip loading units in doctrines that are not selected by players
- Results in several gigabytes of reduction in memory usage and shorter loading times
- This is similar to the optimizations done for Conquest in the last update (V1.054.0)
- Optimized Steam friends Icons to be removed from memory when loading into a match
- Optimized how vehicle views (vehicle schematics in the bottom left corner of UI) are loaded to and offloaded from memory.
- Reduces memory consumption by ~600mb+
- Reduces FPS drop when switching into direct control
Conquest
- Added a new feature to allow users to select textures (texmods) for their units in the preview area, and they save for use in the battle
- Updated friendly fire to not force destroy in Conquest for both solo and coop modes
- Updated Conquest mission scripts to check the nation before building sandbags around MGs and to use shallow sandbags
- Updated t26_33_fin to not require t26e but instead require the vickers_6t_altb in research tree for Finnish Conquest
- Updated Soviet AT rifle man to not appear on stage 1 and instead on stage 2 and 3
- Fixed pathing issue on dcg_natramala map
- Fixed floating grass on dcg_utah beach
- Fixed pathing issue with railway tracks on dcg_puhoksen and dcg_puhoksen winter
- Fixed the wrong vehicle wreck player number on DCG Puhoksen and Puhoksen winter
- Fixed Conquest map .info files to Not have {texMode 'none'} and instead comment it out ;{texMode}. 'none' is not a actual texmod
Single Player
- Updated friendly fire to not force destroy in Campaign missions for both solo and coop modes
- Fixed broken land polygons on Battle of Bloody Gulch(1944_06_06_bloody_gulch)
- Fixed wall alignment on SP Nijmegen
- Fixed 114 H/18 reinforcement missing image in buys list on Ilomantsi(1944_07-fin_ilomantsi)
- Fixed weapons used by a number of player soldiers so they match breed for auto resupply purposes for Closing the Pocket(1944_10_courland)
- Fixed invisible walls on cliffs on SP Kollaa
- The Hills of Saint-Lô(1944_06_saint_lo_hills):
- Fixed and cleaned up part2/assign_3 reinforcements arrival possibility of not being assigned properly if extreme damage occurs right as reinforcements are spawned(such as a plane crashing upon them).
- Assign 3 reinforcement (1 ht + 1armor based on doctrine) now is teleported in and cannot be damaged or affected via AI until assigned.
- The Ace of Swords(1943_07_petrovka)
- Fixed final retreat task completion. (linked humans but not inactive who are crew of inactive vehicle, are considered active until task completion). Added a failsafe as well.
- Fixed timer that tells when retreat task is shown, as the randomized delays there was small chance it would never happen(missing default switch case).
- Fixed crash in coop if anyone was in direct control upon completion of the last task before the game is complete(must ables -select before player # switch).
- Christmas Trouble(1944_12_hotton)
- Removed stray weapons at 0,0,0.
- Fixed one building mid-air
Multiplayer
- Increased cost of t26c from 235 to 250 mp
- Reduced cost of t26 variants to 180 mp
- Removed limit from doctrine_squad_scoutcar_marines
- Increased cost of doctrine_kv1_42_fin_late from 40 to 50 dp
- Increased cost of doctrine_kv1e_fin from 40 to 45 dp
- Reduced cost of doctrine_p204_f from 10 to 5 dp
- Reduced limit of doctrine_p204_f from 5 to 4
- Reduced cost of doctrine_pz35t from 15 to 10 dp
- Reduced cost of doctrine_sdkfz10_pak38 from 30 to 25 dp
- Reduced cost of doctrine_panzer742r from 20 to 15 dp
- Reduced cost of doctrine_panzer2f_mid from 20 to 15 dp
- Reduced cost of doctrine_pz38t_g from 20 to 15 dp
- Reduced cost of doctrine_sdkfz250a_9_mid from 15 to 10 dp
- Reduced cost of doctrine_sdkfz251c_2_mid from 20 to 15 dp
- Reduced cost of doctrine_sdkfz7_2_mid from 25 to 20 dp
- Reduced cost of doctrine_75mm_pak9738_mid from 35 to 30 dp
- Reduced cost of doctrine_squad_stosstrupp from 25 to 20 dp
- Removed limit from doctrine_sdkfz10_flak38_fin
- Reduced cost of doctrine_bt5_mid from 20 to 15 dp
- Reduced cost of doctrine_towed_m42 from 20 to 15 dp
- Reduced cost of doctrine_50cal_quad_m45_mid from 15 to 10 dp
- Reduced cost of doctrine_m4_mortar_carrier_mid from 20 to 15 dp
- Reduced cost of doctrine_t30_hmc_mid from 30 to 25 dp
- Reduced cost of doctrine_75mm_m1a1_mid from 30 to 25 dp
- Reduced cost of doctrine_m6_gmc_mid from 25 to 20 dp
- Reduced cost of doctrine_m3_gmc_mid from 30 to 20 dp
- Reduced cost of doctrine_m4a1_mortar_carrier_late from 20 to 15 dp
- Reduced cost of doctrine_75mm_m3a3_late from 30 to 25 dp
- Reduced cost of doctrine_75mm_m1a1_late from 30 to 25 dp
- Reduced cost of doctrine_75mm_legebig18_late from 30 to 25 dp
- Reduced cost of doctrine_76mm_m43 from 30 to 25 dp
- Reduced cost of light bombers from 1000 to 300 mp for scoring purposes: from 50 to 15 score
- Reduced cost of heavy bombers from 1000 to 500 mp for scoring purposes: from 50 to 25 score
- Changed unlock (initial) timers for many manpower vehicles so that better vehicles and emplacements will unlock later
- Increased aircraft speeds in multiplayer by 10%
- Increased opening cooldown of Finnish t3 and t4 infantry to 180 and 300 seconds - similar to other factions
- Reduced both cooldowns of USA midwar allround and offensive t4 ranger squads to t3 timer: from 300 to 180 seconds, due to those doctrines not having any t3 squads
- Fixed pathing fix on 1v1_tormasenvaara
- Fixed a pathing issue on 1v1_oryol
- Fixed broken land polygons on 4v4_dubovka
- Fixed one house not accessible, pathing, and heightmap near it on 4v4_dubovka
- Fixed MP map .info files to Not point to {texMode 'none'} and instead comment out ;{texMode}. 'none' is not a actual texmod
Everything Else
- Animation Updates
- Added initial code support and animations for human idles in squatting and prone stances (not in cover, yet)
- Added new idle animations
- Added MOCAP idles back into idle_gun blunt rotation
- Updated and replaced squat_take_gun
- Updated Bolt_Open animations to return to base pose when finished. Should fix any 'no ammo' issues when bolting guns open
- Updated Idle animation sorting & speed/timing
- Updated run_fast_ to only use 1hand sprints
- Updated stand_take_gun animations
- Updated cover_snipe_empty animation with a new one
- Removed idle_gun_2hand_high from random idle rotation
- Fixed squat take animation and updated it
- Fixed squat end pose to no longer look awkward
- Fixed stand gun take animations frame-pausing, added gun manipulation.
- Fixed additive animations by forcing the last frame of the animation to be equal to the first one. Should address the accumulating offset from additive animations, causing strange poses for humans when hit.
- Small Arms Updates
- Updated SMGs time-outs between bursts to be based on ROF and not clip capacity (Bergmann m20, ppsh41 stick, Thompson 20 and 30 rounders)
- Increased SMGs with shorter shots per burst to be the same as other SMGs with longer shots per burst (MP40s, Later Thompsons, PPS43, M3 Grease)
- Increased accuracy of STG and M1 Carbine at 60m and slightly at 95m
- Reduced SMG bullet damage over distance curve
- Reduced accuracy of semi-rifles slightly at both 60m and 95m
- Reduced forced delay for rifles when switching targets from 0.5s to 0.25s
- Fixed bolt-action rifles not having zeroing (increased accuracy with multiple shots at the same target)
- Added contextual reverse mode when a vehicle is selected and the user moves the cursor behind vehicle
- Added toggle button 'Reverse mode' to the right control panel, along with keybind in option/controls for vehicles
- Updated damage modifier to human limbs to be unified at 0.8
- Updated order of grenades in USA soldiers' inventories for smoke grenades to be thrown first before white phosphorus if the soldier has both
- Updated tank gun skill to be 15% improvement per level after level 4 (5-8)
- Updated skybox textures by lowering clouds to be more visible
- Updated Stand Gun idles to be more optimized
- Increased Interaction ID limit from 256 to 65,535 IDs
- Increased smoke grenade count for USA infantry
- Increased ammo count for Volvo 127d Itk40 to be inline with other AA trucks
- Fixed crew positions for 150mm_sig33
- Fixed 76mm_itk31 getting stuck in towing vehicle when changing stance from tow to fire by adding animation to shift it away from the vehicle
- Fixed 600mm_thor gun break animation
- Fixed crew for 76mm_k00 to sit in seats when towed
- Fixed m36b1_gmc missing parts
- Fixed "removable" shield components on T28E variants
- Fixed enumerator on Vickers 6t altb
- Fixed the recoil animation for 76mm M1927 variants
- Fixed wheelr on both 300mm_krh42 x and xx mismatching with the normal version (unbroken/undamaged)
- Fixed flying dshk on the zis5_dshk_xx model
- Fixed SU85 series gun rotation limit to +-10°
- Fixed the wrong tiger E bump map
- Fixed scale 25mm_pstk37 AT gun
- Fixed wrong inventory item preview for 50mm_ger_l87_apcbche
- Fixed flak36 seat bones and animations when being towed by a vehicle
- Fixed stretched body mesh on sdkfz251d_1_xx
- Fixed missing faces on the barrel's end for panzer4f2_x and panzer4g_x
- Fixed for the 300mm krh42
- Obstacles not rotating with the vehicle
- Attack ground not working for more than one shot
- Rotation /aiming speeds to help reduce the chance of a rogue shot flying outside of the aiming point
- Pivots are possibly resolving its aiming issues
- Fixed for ba_20, ba20_command, and fai_m
- Hatches during break and repair animations
- Replaced with open animations
- Fixed missing hatch sounds for doors
- Fixed various armor bugs for Sherman tanks:
- Sherman III mantlet now counts as a turret component (just like Liberation Shermans have.)
- Fixed wrong rear armor for: m4a3_105_hvss, m4a3_76w_field1, m4a3_76w_field2, m4a3_76w_field3, m4a3_76w_hvss. Previously had 10mm, now they correctly have 38.1mm
- Fixed roof armor for 76mm Shermans: m4a1_76w, m4a1_76w_mid, m4a3_76w, m4a3_76w_field1, m4a3_76w_field2, m4a3_76w_field3, and m4a3_76w_hvss
- Fixed roof armor for 76mm Shermans: m4a2_76w_early_rus, and m4a2_76w_late_rus
- Fixed wrong gun shield armor for m4_75_early and m4_75_early_armor. Before it was 89mm (which is for M34A1), but now it correctly has 76.2mm (which is for M34).
- Fixed inconsistent armor values between normal and xx model for m4_75_early_armor_xx, before turret4_vol was 89mm, now it's correctly 76mm.
- Fixed missing component tag for mantlets on: sherman3_late, m4a2_75_late_rus, and m4a2_76w_early_rus
- Fixed textures for T26C and sdkfz234
- Fixed wrong SP maps for mine_tmi_43 and panzer5a
- Fixed normal maps (textures) for many vehicles (special thanks to Colditz)
- Fixed repair kits stacking in groups of 5 instead of 1 in the soldier's inventory
- Fixed Finnish heavy engineers not being able to build mortar pits
- Fixed Finnish jacket to all cases where it's used in #winter variations
- Fixed several missing small icons
- Replaced interaction scripts that check for 'destroyed' tag (airborne and marine.inc). That tag is now automatically applied via source code.
