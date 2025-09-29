v17p19 Bulldozers & Basketballs
Small fun little update for everyone here :)
I've added two new physics objects: a basketball and a puck, as well as a new "Bulldozer" vehicle state, which adds a bulldozer blade to the front of your Zeepkist, which has a completely square hitbox which more predictably pushes other physics objects.
I've also added a toilet which connects to the tubes, for no reason other than I thought that'd be funny.
Patch 19:
Awarded event cosmetics
Added toilet
Added dynamic basketball
Added static basketball
Added dynamic puck
Added static puck
Added spatula
Added static bowling pin
Added basketball and puck to ball droppers
Added bulldozer changer gate
Changed files in this update