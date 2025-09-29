v17p19 Bulldozers & Basketballs

Small fun little update for everyone here :)

I've added two new physics objects: a basketball and a puck, as well as a new "Bulldozer" vehicle state, which adds a bulldozer blade to the front of your Zeepkist, which has a completely square hitbox which more predictably pushes other physics objects.

I've also added a toilet which connects to the tubes, for no reason other than I thought that'd be funny.

Patch 19: