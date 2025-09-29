Fixed an issue with Escape and the inventory menu.

Fixed a duplication issue with placed equipment.

Fixed a problem that allowed placing a bridge on top of another bridge.

The general HUD is now displayed.



The flashlight has been improved and fixed, visibility in the dark is better.



Partial fix for some interfaces in 16:10.

Major improvement to the grab system, hopefully this will be the last fix needed.



RTAO can no longer be enabled for now, it’s a big thing to fix :)