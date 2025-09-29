 Skip to content
29 September 2025 Build 20176067 Edited 29 September 2025 – 17:09:59 UTC by Wendy Share
Fixed an issue with Escape and the inventory menu.
Fixed a duplication issue with placed equipment.
Fixed a problem that allowed placing a bridge on top of another bridge.
The general HUD is now displayed.

The flashlight has been improved and fixed, visibility in the dark is better.

Partial fix for some interfaces in 16:10.
Major improvement to the grab system, hopefully this will be the last fix needed.

RTAO can no longer be enabled for now, it’s a big thing to fix :)

