Fixed an issue with Escape and the inventory menu.
Fixed a duplication issue with placed equipment.
Fixed a problem that allowed placing a bridge on top of another bridge.
The general HUD is now displayed.
The flashlight has been improved and fixed, visibility in the dark is better.
Partial fix for some interfaces in 16:10.
Major improvement to the grab system, hopefully this will be the last fix needed.
RTAO can no longer be enabled for now, it’s a big thing to fix :)
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update