Hello everyone,
We’re excited to announce the release of Army Troop version 3.3.8, packed with new features and improvements:
Performance boost – Game runs up to 15% faster
Improved graphics – Enhanced post-processing with more balanced contrast
UI updates – Several interface tweaks, including:
Smaller crosshair
Improved green hit marker
Fixed bug where dropped weapons from dead bodies kept floating
Better ragdoll physics for dead characters
Level design improvements on several maps
New input option – Mouse invert toggle added
Bug fix – Mouse sensitivity now properly resets to default
Smarter AI – Improved behavior and reactions from bots
Better water – Upgraded water visuals for a more realistic look
Visit the game page for more details, and please consider leaving a review to support us. Your feedback is crucial in helping us improve the game and bring you even more exciting updates.
Thank you for your support!
Changed files in this update