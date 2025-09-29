Hello everyone,

We’re excited to announce the release of Army Troop version 3.3.8, packed with new features and improvements:

Performance boost – Game runs up to 15% faster

Improved graphics – Enhanced post-processing with more balanced contrast

UI updates – Several interface tweaks, including: Smaller crosshair Improved green hit marker

Fixed bug where dropped weapons from dead bodies kept floating

Better ragdoll physics for dead characters

Level design improvements on several maps

New input option – Mouse invert toggle added

Bug fix – Mouse sensitivity now properly resets to default

Smarter AI – Improved behavior and reactions from bots

Better water – Upgraded water visuals for a more realistic look

Visit the game page for more details, and please consider leaving a review to support us. Your feedback is crucial in helping us improve the game and bring you even more exciting updates.

Thank you for your support!