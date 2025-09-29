 Skip to content
Major 29 September 2025
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello everyone,

We’re excited to announce the release of Army Troop version 3.3.8, packed with new features and improvements:

  • Performance boost – Game runs up to 15% faster

  • Improved graphics – Enhanced post-processing with more balanced contrast

  • UI updates – Several interface tweaks, including:

    • Smaller crosshair

    • Improved green hit marker

  • Fixed bug where dropped weapons from dead bodies kept floating

  • Better ragdoll physics for dead characters

  • Level design improvements on several maps

  • New input option – Mouse invert toggle added

  • Bug fix – Mouse sensitivity now properly resets to default

  • Smarter AI – Improved behavior and reactions from bots

  • Better water – Upgraded water visuals for a more realistic look

Visit the game page for more details, and please consider leaving a review to support us. Your feedback is crucial in helping us improve the game and bring you even more exciting updates.

Thank you for your support!

