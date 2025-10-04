 Skip to content
4 October 2025 Build 20176046
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Added "Fast Play" settings to speed up gameplay by skipping some animations and providing more copies of devices
  • Added Music volume control
  • Fixed bug where an incorrect device would be respawned when the player is too quick on the controls
  • Fixed bug where a player could press the "fire the lasers" button while holding a device
  • Fixed a typo

Changed files in this update

Windows English Depot 3838901
