- Added "Fast Play" settings to speed up gameplay by skipping some animations and providing more copies of devices
- Added Music volume control
- Fixed bug where an incorrect device would be respawned when the player is too quick on the controls
- Fixed bug where a player could press the "fire the lasers" button while holding a device
- Fixed a typo
