Added a special message that appears when lost progress is restored.

Crossbow bolts can now be spawned directly from the pack with the A/X button, just like regular ammo.

Added a new “Accelerator” upgrade module for the Energy Rifle.

Optimization work done for Dead City — performance in this location has been significantly improved.

New apartment interiors, including one that contains a hunter’s stash.

Basements in apartment buildings, some with radiation zones.

More visual and gameplay variety added to Dead City:

Added a new sound effect when demons receive a fatal headshot.

Explosion radius of the new demon type slightly reduced.

Energy Rifle now deals full damage even on limb hits.

Fixed a bug where sniper rifles could deal multiple damage instances with a single shot after the last update.

Fixed the “Roadside Picnic” achievement, which was broken after the previous update.

Fixed a bug preventing use of the under-barrel UV flashlight on HTC Vive after the last update.

Fixed an issue where the battery could disappear from the Energy Rifle left on the gun wall.

Fixed a bug causing the Saiga magazine to disappear after loading into Underground Facility or Garage Cooerative locations.

Fixed a bug where the AKM could roll away on its own if left on a surface with a magazine inserted.

Fixed a bug where the Mosin’s bolt sometimes couldn’t be grabbed.

Fixed a bug where city generation could extend beyond the playable area.

Fixed a bug where combat music could loop infinitely.

Fixed a bug where sold Molotovs and dynamite could still be ignited.

Fixed a bug where selecting the “random location” card could lead to entering an unlocked area.

Fixed a bug where burning torches had no burning sound and couldn’t ignite anything.

Fixed a bug where the sound of some dropped items could be heard from any distance.

Fixed a bug with items colliding with the artifact container.

Fixed a bug where the lighter’s flame could collide with the player.