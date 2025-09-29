 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Monster Hunter Wilds Destiny 2 Megabonk Hades II Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
29 September 2025 Build 20176010 Edited 29 September 2025 – 17:09:30 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

What’s New

  • More visual and gameplay variety added to Dead City:

    • Basements in apartment buildings, some with radiation zones.

    • New apartment interiors, including one that contains a hunter’s stash.

    • Playgrounds, transformer boxes, phone booths, kiosks, information stands, and garages.

  • Optimization work done for Dead City — performance in this location has been significantly improved.

  • Added a new “Accelerator” upgrade module for the Energy Rifle.

  • Crossbow bolts can now be spawned directly from the pack with the A/X button, just like regular ammo.

  • Added a special message that appears when lost progress is restored.

  • Added a new sound effect when demons receive a fatal headshot.

Changes

  • Explosion radius of the new demon type slightly reduced.

  • Energy Rifle now deals full damage even on limb hits.

Fixes

  • Fixed a bug where sniper rifles could deal multiple damage instances with a single shot after the last update.

  • Fixed the “Roadside Picnic” achievement, which was broken after the previous update.

  • Fixed a bug preventing use of the under-barrel UV flashlight on HTC Vive after the last update.

  • Fixed an issue where the battery could disappear from the Energy Rifle left on the gun wall.

  • Fixed a bug causing the Saiga magazine to disappear after loading into Underground Facility or Garage Cooerative locations.

  • Fixed a bug where the AKM could roll away on its own if left on a surface with a magazine inserted.

  • Fixed a bug where the Mosin’s bolt sometimes couldn’t be grabbed.

  • Fixed a bug where city generation could extend beyond the playable area.

  • Fixed a bug where combat music could loop infinitely.

  • Fixed a bug where sold Molotovs and dynamite could still be ignited.

  • Fixed a bug where selecting the “random location” card could lead to entering an unlocked area.

  • Fixed a bug where burning torches had no burning sound and couldn’t ignite anything.

  • Fixed a bug where the sound of some dropped items could be heard from any distance.

  • Fixed a bug with items colliding with the artifact container.

  • Fixed a bug where the lighter’s flame could collide with the player.

  • Fixed a bug where an exploded demon technically never despawned, causing the dog to keep attacking empty space.

  • Various other minor fixes and improvements.



https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/42080/CONVRGENCE_Supporter_Edition/
https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/44236/Artifacts_and_Anomalies/

Changed files in this update

Depot 2609611
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link