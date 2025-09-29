New Update. Remember to restart Steam so you can get the update.
BUG FIXES
- Fixed a critical bug where the Bio-swapper didn't show weapons if in another language.
- Fixed the location of some interactables that they were unreachable.
HEPHAESTUS:
- Hephaestus rate of attacks reduced, giving more time in between attack combos.
- Hephaestus dodge rate reduced.
- Hephaestus telegraphs better with a sound FX before the impact happens.
UI:
- Assembler and Biolab refresh rate increase so it is easier to do quick iterations.
New Update
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 2173261
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update