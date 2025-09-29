New Update. Remember to restart Steam so you can get the update.



BUG FIXES

- Fixed a critical bug where the Bio-swapper didn't show weapons if in another language.

- Fixed the location of some interactables that they were unreachable.



HEPHAESTUS:

- Hephaestus rate of attacks reduced, giving more time in between attack combos.

- Hephaestus dodge rate reduced.

- Hephaestus telegraphs better with a sound FX before the impact happens.



UI:

- Assembler and Biolab refresh rate increase so it is easier to do quick iterations.

