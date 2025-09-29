 Skip to content
29 September 2025 Build 20176002
Update notes via Steam Community
New Update. Remember to restart Steam so you can get the update.

BUG FIXES
- Fixed a critical bug where the Bio-swapper didn't show weapons if in another language.
- Fixed the location of some interactables that they were unreachable.

HEPHAESTUS:
- Hephaestus rate of attacks reduced, giving more time in between attack combos.
- Hephaestus dodge rate reduced.
- Hephaestus telegraphs better with a sound FX before the impact happens.

UI:
- Assembler and Biolab refresh rate increase so it is easier to do quick iterations.

