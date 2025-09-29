Major Localization Update! 🎉

Hi everyone!

Thanks so much for all the feedback we’ve received from players. We listened carefully, and based on your suggestions, we’ve completely overhauled the localization for English, French, Japanese, and Korean!

Here’s what’s new in this update:

The translations are now fully rewritten and much more polished.

We’ve fixed missing text and unclear lines, so the story should be much easier to follow.

The overall experience is smoother, making exploration and puzzle-solving more enjoyable.

Please note: this isn’t the final localization version yet. Due to technical limitations, the ultimate version will be included in the upcoming 2.0 update, which will also bring additional content improvements.

We hope you enjoy this refreshed experience and look forward to hearing your thoughts!