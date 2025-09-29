UPDATE 0.095

Minimizing the game no longer causes the movement key to stay pressed

Added cooldown when crafting clothes to prevent spamming crafting too quickly

Optimized map generation and loading (up to 3x faster)

Mountain shadows are now higher quality

Fixed an issue with manual resource processing at workstations

Whetstone effects and interactions are now visible only when the player has a weapon

Settlers no longer rotate oddly while hitting rocks

Fixed a bug causing bushes to generate oversized shadows

Buildings under construction could sometimes be assigned to the wrong settlement

Fixed a rare case where the player could respawn in a river or on a mountain

Sabertooth would stop mid-air during its jump

Settlement upgrades now work properly for settlements outside the current area

Language changes during gameplay are now saved correctly