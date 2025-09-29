 Skip to content
29 September 2025
Update notes via Steam Community

UPDATE 0.095

Fixes:

  • Minimizing the game no longer causes the movement key to stay pressed

  • Added cooldown when crafting clothes to prevent spamming crafting too quickly

  • Optimized map generation and loading (up to 3x faster)

  • Mountain shadows are now higher quality

  • Fixed an issue with manual resource processing at workstations

  • Whetstone effects and interactions are now visible only when the player has a weapon

  • Settlers no longer rotate oddly while hitting rocks

  • Fixed a bug causing bushes to generate oversized shadows

  • Buildings under construction could sometimes be assigned to the wrong settlement

  • Fixed a rare case where the player could respawn in a river or on a mountain

  • Sabertooth would stop mid-air during its jump

  • Settlement upgrades now work properly for settlements outside the current area

  • Language changes during gameplay are now saved correctly

  • Many code refactors and optimizations were made, improving overall game performance

Changes:

  • After death, the respawn point is now set to the nearest friendly settlement

  • The "Return to Settlement" button no longer teleports to the last sleeping spot

  • Slightly increased temperature in temperate biomes so plants freeze less often

  • Building collisions are now highlighted when the player is inside them

  • Lack of stamina now cancels throws and shots instead of delaying them

  • Rebalanced movement speeds for some animals

  • Direct fire damage has been reduced

  • Various small tweaks and adjustments

Added:

  • Fast travel to any selected friendly settlement on the map

  • Ability to select specific resources to pick up or drop from a list

  • Thrown weapons can now bounce off obstacles

  • Enemies now shoot different types of arrows depending on their level

New Animals:

  • Rhino: strong, fast, and dangerous, found in desert oases

  • Beaver: slow, can swim and hide underwater, found near rivers

  • Rhinos and Mammoths can destroy buildings

Multiplayer Mode:

  • Hosting & Saves

    • Host games with access to 3 save slots

    • Choose whether the game is visible on the public list

    • Option to require host approval for every joining player

  • Joining Games

    • Join public games from the server list

    • Join directly by entering the host player’s nickname

  • Groups

    • Invite friends to your group to avoid friendly fire

    • Group members are visible on the world map

  • Voice Chat:

    • Proximity-based: you can only hear players near you in the game world

    • Toggleable: can be turned on/off anytime in the settings

    • Adjustable volume: separate sliders for microphone and playback volume

    • Immersive: perfect for coordinating hunts, fights, and building in real time


It took a while, but this update packs a lot of fixes, optimizations, and new content.

Multiplayer is fresh, so there might still be some bugs. I’ll be fixing them as quickly as possible.

I’m excited to hear what you think about multiplayer !

Changed files in this update

