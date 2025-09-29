UPDATE 0.095
Fixes:
Minimizing the game no longer causes the movement key to stay pressed
Added cooldown when crafting clothes to prevent spamming crafting too quickly
Optimized map generation and loading (up to 3x faster)
Mountain shadows are now higher quality
Fixed an issue with manual resource processing at workstations
Whetstone effects and interactions are now visible only when the player has a weapon
Settlers no longer rotate oddly while hitting rocks
Fixed a bug causing bushes to generate oversized shadows
Buildings under construction could sometimes be assigned to the wrong settlement
Fixed a rare case where the player could respawn in a river or on a mountain
Sabertooth would stop mid-air during its jump
Settlement upgrades now work properly for settlements outside the current area
Language changes during gameplay are now saved correctly
Many code refactors and optimizations were made, improving overall game performance
Changes:
After death, the respawn point is now set to the nearest friendly settlement
The "Return to Settlement" button no longer teleports to the last sleeping spot
Slightly increased temperature in temperate biomes so plants freeze less often
Building collisions are now highlighted when the player is inside them
Lack of stamina now cancels throws and shots instead of delaying them
Rebalanced movement speeds for some animals
Direct fire damage has been reduced
Various small tweaks and adjustments
Added:
Fast travel to any selected friendly settlement on the map
Ability to select specific resources to pick up or drop from a list
Thrown weapons can now bounce off obstacles
Enemies now shoot different types of arrows depending on their level
New Animals:
Rhino: strong, fast, and dangerous, found in desert oases
Beaver: slow, can swim and hide underwater, found near rivers
Rhinos and Mammoths can destroy buildings
Multiplayer Mode:
Hosting & Saves
Host games with access to 3 save slots
Choose whether the game is visible on the public list
Option to require host approval for every joining player
Joining Games
Join public games from the server list
Join directly by entering the host player’s nickname
Groups
Invite friends to your group to avoid friendly fire
Group members are visible on the world map
Voice Chat:
Proximity-based: you can only hear players near you in the game world
Toggleable: can be turned on/off anytime in the settings
Adjustable volume: separate sliders for microphone and playback volume
Immersive: perfect for coordinating hunts, fights, and building in real time
It took a while, but this update packs a lot of fixes, optimizations, and new content.
Multiplayer is fresh, so there might still be some bugs. I’ll be fixing them as quickly as possible.
I’m excited to hear what you think about multiplayer !
Changed files in this update