●Additions & Adjustments
Added a tray specifically for fried foods.
Added a large rice paddle.
Made it easier to remove rice balls from the mold.
●Fixes & Countermeasures
Fixed an issue where croquettes couldn't be placed into the bag when interacting with them while holding the croquette bag.
Fixed a bug where items could be taken out of the paper bag immediately after handing them to a customer.
Implemented countermeasures for crashes that could occur under certain environments or conditions.
Changed files in this update