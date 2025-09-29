 Skip to content
29 September 2025 Build 20175922
Update notes via Steam Community

●Additions & Adjustments

  • Added a tray specifically for fried foods.

  • Added a large rice paddle.

  • Made it easier to remove rice balls from the mold.


●Fixes & Countermeasures

  • Fixed an issue where croquettes couldn't be placed into the bag when interacting with them while holding the croquette bag.

  • Fixed a bug where items could be taken out of the paper bag immediately after handing them to a customer.

  • Implemented countermeasures for crashes that could occur under certain environments or conditions.

