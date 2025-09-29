Hi gamers,
It’s spooky season time, including in Book Bound.
I am happy to show you guys this new Halloween/autumn update with a couple of new things:
New Halloween/horror book genre with books
New set of Halloween/autumn-themed furniture
New coffee machine mini game - a new coffee machine can now be unlocked and placed in your bookshop. Customers who sit down might want your attention to order coffee.
Halloween world overlay - new town aesthetic (can be turned off)
New Steam achievements
Don’t worry, despite being a Halloween update, this isn’t a horror game and there are no such elements.
I am always reading reviews and listening to feedback on Steam and on my Discord channel. So in the last few weeks, I have been continuously trying to bugfix. Thank you all for understanding and supporting an indie developer.
I hope you’ll enjoy this update.
Thanks,
Bit66
