Hi gamers,

It’s spooky season time, including in Book Bound.

I am happy to show you guys this new Halloween/autumn update with a couple of new things:

New Halloween/horror book genre with books

New set of Halloween/autumn-themed furniture

New coffee machine mini game - a new coffee machine can now be unlocked and placed in your bookshop. Customers who sit down might want your attention to order coffee.

Halloween world overlay - new town aesthetic (can be turned off)

New Steam achievements

Don’t worry, despite being a Halloween update, this isn’t a horror game and there are no such elements.

I am always reading reviews and listening to feedback on Steam and on my Discord channel. So in the last few weeks, I have been continuously trying to bugfix. Thank you all for understanding and supporting an indie developer.

I hope you’ll enjoy this update.

Thanks,

Bit66