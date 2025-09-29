The 4th biome, bringing you one step closer to the end of the game!



New monsters, some with brand-new abilities.



1 new trap, and 1 new environmental effect.



1 new character to unlock… this one’s a bit hidden 👀



3 new items to buy in the shop (but you’ll need to unlock them first).



A new track we absolutely love, composed by Antoine Druaux.



Hello everyone!It’s finally here, the update that brings Biome 4 🔥🔥🔥We said it would be out in September and we even planned to release it a little earlier in the month, but in the end it took longer than expected to fix all the bugs it introduced. We’ve tried to add some mechanics that feel really different from what was already in the game, just enough to crank up the pressure 😈In this update you’ll find:We also took this update as an opportunity to fix quite a few bugs. One of the biggest is finally gone: you should no longer randomly end up on a previously selected line (specifically a trap). THANKFULLY! We know there are still bugs left and we’ll keep working on them throughout Early Access. We hope you’ll enjoy the balancing of Biome 4 — it should be a bit tougher than before.Looking ahead, we’re now aiming for a full 1.0 release in 2026. But until then, we’ll keep rolling out more updates with new content. The next one should arrive in November. We’ll let you know once we have a precise date 🌞A huge thank you to all of you! Thanks to your support, the game has already sold over 50,000 copies, way beyond anything we ever imagined. It’s absolutely crazy for our small team, and we couldn’t be happier. We’ll do our best to deliver a final version that will truly surprise you!!!See you soon,Géraud, Chariospirale & Antoine