Added an "Aggression Meter" displayed as a filling bar.

The bar grows with kill streaks: the longer the streak, the faster it fills.

The meter itself is not fully finished yet, but it can already be tested.

At the end of the level the following is now displayed:

The degree of Aggression Meter fill.

Completion time.

Whether the Vobla is collected (if the Vobla was already collected earlier, it will be shown as not found, I’ll think about how to fix this later).

Enemies have become faster.

Lighting optimized on levels 1, 2, and 3.

Fixed the spot with crates at the end of level 3 where players often got stuck, this should no longer happen.

Numerous small fixes.

The changes were made based on your feedback, thank you for that. But of course, this is not all.