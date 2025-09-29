 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Monster Hunter Wilds Destiny 2 Megabonk Hades II Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
29 September 2025 Build 20175778 Edited 29 September 2025 – 17:09:51 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Added an "Aggression Meter" displayed as a filling bar.
The bar grows with kill streaks: the longer the streak, the faster it fills.
The meter itself is not fully finished yet, but it can already be tested.

At the end of the level the following is now displayed:
The degree of Aggression Meter fill.
Completion time.
Whether the Vobla is collected (if the Vobla was already collected earlier, it will be shown as not found, I’ll think about how to fix this later).

Enemies have become faster.

Lighting optimized on levels 1, 2, and 3.

Fixed the spot with crates at the end of level 3 where players often got stuck, this should no longer happen.

Numerous small fixes.

The changes were made based on your feedback, thank you for that. But of course, this is not all.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3799451
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link