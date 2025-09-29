New achievements 🏆

Secret weapons 🔎

Assist Mode 🤝

Other stuff 📦

Windowed and full screen modes are now available 🔧



Save system has been improved 📂



Trading cards approved by Steam 🃏



Bugs and glitches squashed 🐛🔨



And last but not least... the duck in the lake now quacks 🦆



have been added for actions already available in the game, with their respective Steam achievements!Also, good news: Steam has officially given us the green light, soA newhas been added, making the game significantly easier for those who need it.The Warrior is designed to be experienced as-is, with platforming challenges as a core part of the adventure.However, if the standard difficulty feels out of reach, we still want you to enjoy the journey!