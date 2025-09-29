New achievements 🏆Two new in-game trophies have been added for actions already available in the game, with their respective Steam achievements!
Also, good news: Steam has officially given us the green light, so the game now shows up on your profile!
Secret weapons 🔎
Legends say that behind the waterfall, ancient forbidden weapons lie in wait, ready for the true hero who dares to continue their journey in search of every trophy...
Assist Mode 🤝A new Assist Mode has been added, making the game significantly easier for those who need it.
The Warrior is designed to be experienced as-is, with platforming challenges as a core part of the adventure.
However, if the standard difficulty feels out of reach, we still want you to enjoy the journey!
Other stuff 📦
- Windowed and full screen modes are now available 🔧
- Save system has been improved 📂
- Trading cards approved by Steam 🃏
- Bugs and glitches squashed 🐛🔨
- And last but not least... the duck in the lake now quacks 🦆
Changed files in this update