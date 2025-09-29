 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Destiny 2 Hollow Knight Monster Hunter Wilds Megabonk Counter-Strike 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
Major 29 September 2025 Build 20175766 Edited 30 September 2025 – 00:33:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

New achievements 🏆

Two new in-game trophies have been added for actions already available in the game, with their respective Steam achievements!
Also, good news: Steam has officially given us the green light, so the game now shows up on your profile!

Secret weapons 🔎



Legends say that behind the waterfall, ancient forbidden weapons lie in wait, ready for the true hero who dares to continue their journey in search of every trophy...

Assist Mode 🤝

A new Assist Mode has been added, making the game significantly easier for those who need it.
The Warrior is designed to be experienced as-is, with platforming challenges as a core part of the adventure.
However, if the standard difficulty feels out of reach, we still want you to enjoy the journey!

Other stuff 📦

  • Windowed and full screen modes are now available 🔧
  • Save system has been improved 📂
  • Trading cards approved by Steam 🃏
  • Bugs and glitches squashed 🐛🔨
  • And last but not least... the duck in the lake now quacks 🦆

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2411252
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 2411253
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 2411254
  • Loading history…
Windows 32-bit Depot 2411255
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link