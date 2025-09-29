Hello chefs!

We hope you're ready for overtime because today we're dropping the long-awaited ENDLESS MODE!

Now when you win a run, you'll have the option to continue in Endless Mode. This means you can keep playing forever and ever (until you fail). With a quickly escalating target threshold, how far can you go?

Stats like points scored with ingredients won't be recorded in Endless Mode since they are considered ill-gotten gains, but there is a separate leaderboard for those big-number chasing chefs to compete for the biggest number.

In case you missed it earlier this month, we've added Weekly Runs that change every Tuesday! Tomorrow's run will feature a couple of the new ingredients plus the dreaded Loan Shark.

We've made a couple quality of life changes that we think you'll love! Underlappers and Garnishes now always remain on their layer, so you can easily adjust those lettuces and provolones without having to rearrange everything.

Plus, we've made ingredient selection more intuitive so it will always prioritize selecting the topmost ingredient hovered unless you manually select a different ingredient with QE/arrows/mouse wheel.

Now onto the content! We've added 4 new ingredients, bringing us to a total of 101 ingredients! (it was supposed to be 100 but Grapes and Rasins are technically different I guess)

It's always been our goal to reach 100 ingredients, and we're thrilled to be here! We wanted to ensure these new ones had unique mechanical identities and to accomplish that I had to do a painfully large overhaul of our existing ingredient code. As a result there may be some bugs I haven't spotted, please report them and I'll be fixing whatever pops up over the next couple weeks.

(Hjalte also had time to make some of the old sprites prettier and the avocado has a new effect)

We're also introducing 5 exciting new helpers! Some of these change value over time or buff a randomly chosen tag that changes each round.

We've also added one of the most highly requested features: being able to open the catalogue mid-run. Using the burger menu in the upper right, you can now double check what ingredients you need to progress unlocks or what ingredients might show up in any given crate.

Lastly for my fellow achievement hunters we've introduced 13 new achievements! Some of them relate to Endless Mode, some are for completing pantries, and some require you to overcome challenges a specific way. Let us know which ones are your favorites!

Thus marks our 2nd major update. With 12 total content updates over 4 months, Hjalte and I have been working hard delivering content to our loyal chefs! Now that we've reached the end of our clearly defined public roadmap, we'll be taking some time to recuperate and come up with a plan for upcoming updates.

There's still some important features we plan to introduce throughout early access (including mid-run saves, black apron, and of course more ingredients/helpers/customers). But we need your help! Tell us what features you want most! What frustrates you? Any new content you'd love to see?

We'll be listening to everything and discussing with our community here and on Discord to come up with an updated roadmap of sorts that we'll share in the coming weeks. If you have gripes with the game or strong desires now is the time to let us know!

Join the Discord to:

vote for upcoming Weekly Pantries

share your best runs

join dope free game giveaways

discuss with other chefs what you want from Omelet You Cook!

Happy cooking,

-Chef Schu

v0.9 Patch Notes

Content

Endless Mode Separate leaderboards for every existing leaderboard, toggle in Omelet Selection screen

Open the Catalogue during runs (button in upper right)

4 new ingredients Avocado has new effect, Cauliflower replaces old effect This brings us to a total of 101 ingredients!

5 new helpers

13 new achievements

Quality of Life

Underlappers/Garnishes will always stay on their assigned layer No more accidentally clicking on that graham cracker and ruining your perfect S'more This should help you extinguish burning fires since you can put them back more easily

When hovering ingredients, it will always prefer the topmost ingredient unless you manually select a different one (with Q/E, arrows, or mouse wheel) It should feel much more intuitive which ingredient you have selected now. Previously if you hovered a lettuce and then hovered something overlapping it, the lettuce would stay selected

You can now always play the Weekly Run, even if you haven't unlocked the ingredients

Added tutorial for Fool's Gold

Tweaked Customer X animation (upon entering shop, showing you defeated the last customer) The previous X that flashed the screen was straining for some users

Oranges/Lemons/Limes show their increased value in pantry tooltips now

Uploaded new demo build (v0.8.33)

Balance

Wannabe DJ no longer appears in Turn-Based mode While it doesn't impose a time pressure, some users reported feeling dizzy or stressed from this customer trait. So now it will only appear in the more chaotic real-time mode.

Jackfruit and Watermelon now require touching Previously, you could just throw them on the omelet without any consideration and score 10+ easily. Every high-scoring ingredient should require some consideration, either in deckbuilding or placement. This required neither and was therefore poorly designed. Because they require touching now, their massive size is both a benefit and a detriment.

Meatball has 4 in create instead of 5 Slight nerf to meatball builds so you need multiple crates/copies to really pop off

Increased target thresholds on later rounds of Red Apron slightly

Art

New art for Cabbage, Celery

New art for Gordak the Burninator

Bug Fixes