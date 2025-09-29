Hekki grace, sisters! 🙂‍↕️ We’re here to report our third and final sale for the time being, woohoo!

We’re taking part in Steam’s Autumn Sale this year, with 1000xRESIST being discounted at 30% off as it has been for the last few weeks! We know money isn’t easy to come by these days, so we’re always extra happy when we get to be on sale so that the game is more affordable for those of you who have been interested in it!

What is 1000xRESIST about, you ask, dear reader. SO much. It’d be impossible to quickly summarize, but know that it’s a 10 to 15-hour ride with so many twists and turns, matricide, and yuri. (Especially yuri.) Grab some tissues for your tears and dive in with the discount!

You’ll want to grab your headphones too – alongside this sale, we’re releasing the third Piano Book for 1000xRESIST! If you’re a piano pro or starting out on your journey, or anywhere in between, now you’ll get to play more of the music of our game whenever you want. 😊

Hekki for now, hope you have a great day!