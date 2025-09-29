 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong DOOM Eternal Monster Hunter Wilds Hollow Knight Destiny 2 Megabonk
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
29 September 2025 Build 20175689 Edited 30 September 2025 – 08:52:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hekki grace, sisters! 🙂‍↕️ We’re here to report our third and final sale for the time being, woohoo!

We’re taking part in Steam’s Autumn Sale this year, with 1000xRESIST being discounted at 30% off as it has been for the last few weeks! We know money isn’t easy to come by these days, so we’re always extra happy when we get to be on sale so that the game is more affordable for those of you who have been interested in it!

What is 1000xRESIST about, you ask, dear reader. SO much. It’d be impossible to quickly summarize, but know that it’s a 10 to 15-hour ride with so many twists and turns, matricide, and yuri. (Especially yuri.) Grab some tissues for your tears and dive in with the discount!


You’ll want to grab your headphones too – alongside this sale, we’re releasing the third Piano Book for 1000xRESIST! If you’re a piano pro or starting out on your journey, or anywhere in between, now you’ll get to play more of the music of our game whenever you want. 😊

If you want to follow us on social media, we’re on Bluesky, Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram. And join our incredible Discord! We love hearing from you, so let us know what you think of the game!

Hekki for now, hope you have a great day!

Changed files in this update

Windows DLC 4002240 Depot 4002240
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link