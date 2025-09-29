 Skip to content
29 September 2025 Build 20175669
Update notes via Steam Community

This patch includes some last minute fixes before the Steam sale. Enjoy!

  • Fixed tooltips on class icons in the skills UI and action bar from showing base role data.

  • Fixed progression notifications from showing for abilities that you cannot use.

  • Fixed incorrect level requirements being shown on some ability tooltips.

  • Fixed an issue causing the incorrect level to be used for triggered effects.

  • Fixed some nav issues in Ibaxus (NPCs under a building).

  • Ant Bulletin tasks from Dryfoot which involved going into Crawling Burrows have been removed. If you had these tasks they will be removed and allow you to obtain a new one.

  • Marshal's Halt improved Hand IK to prevent arm twisting animations.

  • Berserker's Impact now increases damage multiplier by tier.

  • Sentinel's Night Watch heal over time component now has a unique icon.

  • Knight's Ibaxian set bonus aligned with their Grizzled Peak set bonus.

  • Increased AoE range on weapons with 360 degree arcs. These are now 1m greater than their autoattack range.

Changed files in this update

