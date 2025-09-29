This patch includes some last minute fixes before the Steam sale. Enjoy!

Fixed tooltips on class icons in the skills UI and action bar from showing base role data.

Fixed progression notifications from showing for abilities that you cannot use.

Fixed incorrect level requirements being shown on some ability tooltips.

Fixed an issue causing the incorrect level to be used for triggered effects.

Fixed some nav issues in Ibaxus (NPCs under a building).

Ant Bulletin tasks from Dryfoot which involved going into Crawling Burrows have been removed. If you had these tasks they will be removed and allow you to obtain a new one.

Marshal's Halt improved Hand IK to prevent arm twisting animations.

Berserker's Impact now increases damage multiplier by tier.

Sentinel's Night Watch heal over time component now has a unique icon.

Knight's Ibaxian set bonus aligned with their Grizzled Peak set bonus.