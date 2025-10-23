[Please restart the game client to get the correct patch] In the patch released earlier today, the anti-cheating system had the tendency to overreact, which caused a small number of players to incorrectly get suspended from the game. We are very sorry for this! We have reversed the update and will investigate the cause further. The players who were locked out of the game have been unbanned. Thank you very much for your patience! [Please restart the game client to get the correct patch]
Hotfix
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bitsteamglobal Steel Warzone Depot Windows Depot 669331
- Loading history…
Windows 64-bitsteamchina Depot 669333
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update