23 October 2025 Build 20175630 Edited 23 October 2025 – 13:59:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

[Please restart the game client to get the correct patch] In the patch released earlier today, the anti-cheating system had the tendency to overreact, which caused a small number of players to incorrectly get suspended from the game. We are very sorry for this! We have reversed the update and will investigate the cause further. The players who were locked out of the game have been unbanned. Thank you very much for your patience! [Please restart the game client to get the correct patch]

Changed files in this update

