V1.2.3
1.Fixed an issue where the Pickaxe would not trigger Mines when both [Reinforced Pickaxe] and [Mine Foreman] were owned.
2.Fixed an issue where [Affinity Power] did not take effect.
3.Fixed an issue where breaking [Piggy Bank] did not display the money gained.
4.Fixed an issue where [Egg Incubator] caused Egg effects to behave incorrectly.
5.Fixed an issue where [Hen] would sometimes not disappear after being placed into a [Chicken Coop].
6.Fixed an issue where the counter of [Forge Factory] did not change in certain cases.
7.Fixed some localization issues.
