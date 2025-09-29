I hope everyone is enjoying the Call of the Storm V0.2 update!
Here are today's changes:
-Fixed some UI elements to be more consistent
-NPCs no longer massively regenerate life while being kited
-Fixed a bug where auction house sellers would not load for some players
-Fixed the bridge in Underspine Hollow to allow SimPlayers and NPCs to pass over it
-SimPlayers now properly consider whether their current item is blessed when asking for upgrades
-Fixed a bug that would cause SimPlayer Paladins to not taunt enough in certain circumstance
-SimPlayer Paladins will now hold back more mana for taunts and heals
-Fixed Braxonian Cape's Elemental Resist Typo (75% --> 5%)
-Fixed targeting issue near Fernalla Respec NPC
-Fixed a bug that allowed a shield to be equipped while holding a bow
-Lowered Eldoth aggro range to keep him in his room until engaged
-Adjusted difficulty of some encounters in Jaws (tougher)
Please report bugs, issues, and anything else either here on Steam or in the Discord!
Brian
