29 September 2025 Build 20175599 Edited 29 September 2025 – 16:09:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

I hope everyone is enjoying the Call of the Storm V0.2 update!

Here are today's changes:

-Fixed some UI elements to be more consistent

-NPCs no longer massively regenerate life while being kited

-Fixed a bug where auction house sellers would not load for some players

-Fixed the bridge in Underspine Hollow to allow SimPlayers and NPCs to pass over it

-SimPlayers now properly consider whether their current item is blessed when asking for upgrades

-Fixed a bug that would cause SimPlayer Paladins to not taunt enough in certain circumstance

-SimPlayer Paladins will now hold back more mana for taunts and heals

-Fixed Braxonian Cape's Elemental Resist Typo (75% --> 5%)

-Fixed targeting issue near Fernalla Respec NPC

-Fixed a bug that allowed a shield to be equipped while holding a bow

-Lowered Eldoth aggro range to keep him in his room until engaged

-Adjusted difficulty of some encounters in Jaws (tougher)

Please report bugs, issues, and anything else either here on Steam or in the Discord!

Brian

