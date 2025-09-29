Hey Commanders!
Good Kill is on sale during the Steam Autumn Sale!
Take to the skies in fast-paced aerial combat, master your loadout, and take down enemies in explosive battles. Perfect time to grab the game, see you in the skies! ✈️🔥
A Fresh Update
Renewed helicopter modification system
Added helicopter controller
Implemented building destruction system
General optimization improvements
Gamepad support added
UI improvements
New SFX
Grab the discount, try the newest update, and share your feedback with us! ✈️🔥
Changed files in this update