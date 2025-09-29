Hey Commanders!

Good Kill is on sale during the Steam Autumn Sale!

Take to the skies in fast-paced aerial combat, master your loadout, and take down enemies in explosive battles. Perfect time to grab the game, see you in the skies! ✈️🔥

A Fresh Update

Renewed helicopter modification system

Added helicopter controller

Implemented building destruction system

General optimization improvements

Gamepad support added

UI improvements

New SFX

Grab the discount, try the newest update, and share your feedback with us! ✈️🔥

Official Website:

https://www.gamegine.games/

Steam Community:

https://steamcommunity.com/app/2705210

Twitter:

https://x.com/goodkill_game

Instagram:

https://www.instagram.com/goodkill.game/

Discord:

https://discord.gg/5acP9AerV2