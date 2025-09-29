 Skip to content
29 September 2025 Build 20175532 Edited 29 September 2025 – 16:09:24 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey Commanders!

Good Kill is on sale during the Steam Autumn Sale! 

Take to the skies in fast-paced aerial combat, master your loadout, and take down enemies in explosive battles. Perfect time to grab the game, see you in the skies! ✈️🔥

A Fresh Update

  • Renewed helicopter modification system

  • Added helicopter controller

  • Implemented building destruction system

  • General optimization improvements

  • Gamepad support added

  • UI improvements

  • New SFX

Grab the discount, try the newest update, and share your feedback with us! ✈️🔥

Official Website:

https://www.gamegine.games/

Steam Community:

https://steamcommunity.com/app/2705210

Twitter:

https://x.com/goodkill_game

Instagram:

https://www.instagram.com/goodkill.game/

Discord:

https://discord.gg/5acP9AerV2

