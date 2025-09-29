 Skip to content
29 September 2025 Build 20175510 Edited 29 September 2025 – 15:59:32 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Inventory swapping- when your inventory is full you will now be given the choice to swap or use and old item to make room for the new one instead of just getting an "Inventory Full" message. It's not pretty yet but functionally it's there


Tested all your bug reports and think I fixed them, couldn't reproduce them. If you get a bug you've previously run into feel free to report it again but hopefully they are fixed :)

The exception being the opponent dialog sometimes being blank- still working on that one :)

Thanks for the support everyone!

Btw- if you're submitting ideas- be sure to leave a way I can credit you if you want! If I end up using one of your ideas I'd like to credit you properly :)

- Conor

