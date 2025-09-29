Gameplay
Corpses that are required to reach certain items, now stay indefinitely and won't de-spawn.
If the player reaches the door and interacts with it, he can't be killed by mischievous enemies, while the next level loads.
Improvements to the player's attack system, so attacks always register properly.
UI / UX
A small confirmation sound effect will play when the player reaches 100 candy and gains a new life.
Improvements to the navigation in the Gallery.
BUG FIXES
Dragonfruits weren't lining up properly, now they'll always meet at the exact time.
Some cinematics in Chapter 2 couldn't be skipped.
Collision fixes with Nacho spikes.
Sometimes corpses would spawn inside the ground, and couldn't be used as platforms.
In certain situations damage numbers would appear mirrored.
Changed files in this update