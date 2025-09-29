 Skip to content
29 September 2025 Build 20175366 Edited 29 September 2025 – 16:09:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Gameplay

  • Corpses that are required to reach certain items, now stay indefinitely and won't de-spawn.

  • If the player reaches the door and interacts with it, he can't be killed by mischievous enemies, while the next level loads.

  • Improvements to the player's attack system, so attacks always register properly.

UI / UX

  • A small confirmation sound effect will play when the player reaches 100 candy and gains a new life.

  • Improvements to the navigation in the Gallery.

BUG FIXES

  • Dragonfruits weren't lining up properly, now they'll always meet at the exact time.

  • Some cinematics in Chapter 2 couldn't be skipped.

  • Collision fixes with Nacho spikes.

  • Sometimes corpses would spawn inside the ground, and couldn't be used as platforms.

  • In certain situations damage numbers would appear mirrored.

