📦 Update 1.0.4 - Adjustable Launchers, Divider Walls & More! 📦

Hey Parcel Inspectors! I'm back again with another update, this time including a few new additions and some further quality of life improvements.

🚀 Adjustable Launchers

Ever had a launcher that doesn't quite launch where you want it to? Or accidentally upgraded a launcher, only to find it now messes up your setup? Well launchers are now fully adjustable, with two screens on the side allowing both the power and angle to be changed between a set of options. You can still upgrade launchers as before, but these will instead now only affect the speed parcels move along the belt, rather than the launch power/angle.

🧱 Divider Walls

There are now a set of divider walls available in the Decorations section of the shop, which you can place anywhere in your warehouse. Use them to designate different areas of your warehouse, prevent launched parcels falling off the end of belts, or build yourself a box office :P

🎨 Painted Conveyors Correctly Pack and Unpack

Now when repacking painted conveyors into delivery boxes, the paint colour will be saved. You'll be able to see what colour something is with the coloured circle in the top corner of the label. Also, at the bottom of the screen you can now see the name of a shop delivery item, to make finding

💬 Better Repacked Item Visibility

Lots of players shared that when interacting with lots of repacked conveyors, it was often difficult to differentiate them from one another. I've added a text label to the bottom of the screen which appears when hovering over repacked items to try and help with this.

🩷 Pink and White Storage Racks

There are now two new colours for storage racks in the shop: pink and white. My girlfriend made me add them.

✨ Features

Added adjustable screens to launcher conveyors, and made the upgrade level now only change the speed of the belt itself rather than launch power. Note: you may have to change some of the settings on your existing launchers to match what they were previously set to.

Added wall dividers to the decorations section of the shop

Added pink and white storage racks

Added the name of a hovered repacked item/shop delivery to the bottom of the screen

🛠️ Fixes

Fixed an issue where diverters with two exits set to the same cargo type would cause certain cargo type parcels to be sent the incorrect direction

Level 2 and 3 loaders are now faster at loading, as well as having a faster move speed

Fixed the incorrect A1/B1/C1 labeling on doors/displays

Changed 20->30 in the description for large pallets

Fixed a potential crashing issue

🤏 Tweaks

Various translation tweaks

❤️ Thank you for 1500+ Steam Reviews!

As always, thanks for leaving a Steam review! They're super helpful for understanding where the issues are in Parcel Sim, as well as showing the game to more players across Steam. I read every single review and make sure to use the feedback to improve the game and shape future updates - thank you for your continued support!

📅 Up Next

I'm still looking into a variety of "X is stuck" issues, namely scanners and joiners, and will aim to have those resolved by the next update.

🌐 Links

Here are some links to social platforms where you can connect with me:

Bluesky Discord YouTube

💡Community Screenshots

Here are some awesome screenshots kindly shared by members of the Discord server:

Thanks!

-- Dan