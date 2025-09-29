 Skip to content
29 September 2025 Build 20175342 Edited 29 September 2025 – 15:46:32 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Play as France!

In no other DLC you will be able to:

Invent your very own Internet — overpriced services but gloriously ugly:

Change your government twelve times a year — because stability is overrated:

Set things on fire during festive outbursts — revolution is the French way:

Go full bling-bling for your official portraits — style above all:

Marvel at atomic mushrooms blossoming over paradisiac Saharan or Oceanian landscapes:

Ride your camel through the Empire — and dazzle the locals with your colonial chic:

France awaits you — come for the glory, stay for the baguette!

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3204121
  • Loading history…
