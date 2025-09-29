Play as France!
In no other DLC you will be able to:
Invent your very own Internet — overpriced services but gloriously ugly:
Change your government twelve times a year — because stability is overrated:
Set things on fire during festive outbursts — revolution is the French way:
Go full bling-bling for your official portraits — style above all:
Marvel at atomic mushrooms blossoming over paradisiac Saharan or Oceanian landscapes:
Ride your camel through the Empire — and dazzle the locals with your colonial chic:
France awaits you — come for the glory, stay for the baguette!
Changed files in this update