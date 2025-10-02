today we have a nice stable version for you
Bugfixes
- Fixed (super)forcing entity requiring tile would sometimes not trigger deconstruction of an obstacle despite said obstacle blocking revival of autofilled tileghost. https://forums.factorio.com/130907
- Fixed LuaRendering rich text in game render mode being drawn above fog of war. https://forums.factorio.com/131066
- Fixed LuaSegmentedUnit::acceleration calculations in some situations. https://forums.factorio.com/130515
- Fixed LuaSplitterControlBehavior was missing fields from LuaControlBehavior. https://forums.factorio.com/130978
- Fixed UI scaling and alignment issues when the window content scale is changed during loading. https://forums.factorio.com/130689
- Fixed a charting issue with pentapods. https://forums.factorio.com/130543
- Fixed a consistency issue when copying settings between loaders in some cases. https://forums.factorio.com/130707
- Fixed a crash after migrating a frozen assembling machine fluidbox that has fluid contents. https://forums.factorio.com/130973
- Fixed a crash and the back button in map generator GUI when map width or height were out of range. https://forums.factorio.com/130880
- Fixed a crash when a modded character entity without a character corpse defined dies. https://forums.factorio.com/131022
- Fixed a crash when editing decider combinator constants in some cases. https://forums.factorio.com/130798
- Fixed a crash when editing interrupts on space platforms. https://forums.factorio.com/130600
- Fixed a crash when entities are removed while their GUI is being interacted with. https://forums.factorio.com/130852
- Fixed a crash when migrating agricultural towers. https://forums.factorio.com/130746
- Fixed a crash when migrating linked containers. https://forums.factorio.com/130815
- Fixed a crash when minimap GUI elements would try to view deleted surfaces. https://forums.factorio.com/130606
- Fixed a crash when script checks if a space platform can leave when it was not yet built. https://forums.factorio.com/131015
- Fixed a crash when selecting an underground belt without an underground_sprite.
- Fixed a crash when showing modded technology effects. https://forums.factorio.com/130741
- Fixed a crash when teleporting or changing the direction of asteroid collectors. https://forums.factorio.com/128604
- Fixed a crash when tile-effect texture filename is invalid. https://forums.factorio.com/130678
- Fixed a crash when writing LuaStyle::clicked_font_color on labels. https://forums.factorio.com/130727
- Fixed a crash with some menu simulations and mods. https://forums.factorio.com/130910
- Fixed a desync when a car or spidertron with toolbelt equipment is destroyed. https://forums.factorio.com/130665
- Fixed a style issue with labels in buttons when changing the enabled state of the button. https://forums.factorio.com/130818
- Fixed biters could be distracted when told not to be distracted in some cases. https://forums.factorio.com/130801
- Fixed cancelling deconstruction of entity colliding with both an entity ghost and a tile ghost supporting said entity ghost sometimes crashing. https://forums.factorio.com/130859
- Fixed combinator's red and green wires would overlap when built vertically. https://forums.factorio.com/130464
- Fixed copying train stop settings would send trains to a train stop in some cases. https://forums.factorio.com/130751
- Fixed custom tooltip fields were not showing for modded recipes. https://forums.factorio.com/131044
- Fixed demolisher kills being counted twice in the kill statistics. https://forums.factorio.com/130721
- Fixed entities with tile_buildability_rules crashing the game when rotated to non-cardinal direction.
- Fixed heat flow between heat pipes that have different default temperature. https://forums.factorio.com/129438
- Fixed issue with selector combinator random interval and formulas is gui. https://forums.factorio.com/130492
- Fixed multisample noise operation not working properly for LuaSurface.calculate_tile_properties(). https://forums.factorio.com/130575
- Fixed personal laser equipment was not showing under ammo category in facotriopedia. https://forums.factorio.com/130959
- Fixed proxy container interaction with agricultural tower. https://forums.factorio.com/131057
- Fixed rail support drawing box in GUI widgets.
- Fixed selection tool could select tile ghosts when it was not configured for selecting tiles. https://forums.factorio.com/118072
- Fixed selector combinator's update interval was not covered by blueprint parametrisation. https://forums.factorio.com/128999
- Fixed some alert icons were using wrong colors. https://forums.factorio.com/130118
- Fixed some combinations of surface properties would cause robots to consume NaN amount of energy. https://forums.factorio.com/130989
- Fixed some gui widgets were not selectable when inside of a long table that is scrolled to only show last row. https://forums.factorio.com/130970
- Fixed sound of a machine with its GUI opened not fading out on game pause. https://forums.factorio.com/130780
- Fixed spoil products of recipe products were not listed as possible recipe trash. https://forums.factorio.com/131072
- Fixed technology slots drawing ingredients when research trigger is also specified. https://forums.factorio.com/130499
- Fixed that LuaPlayer::can_build_from_cursor() did not check build distance. https://forums.factorio.com/130805
- Fixed that blueprint book LuaRecords in a preview state could not be read. https://forums.factorio.com/130790
- Fixed that blueprint parametrisation could cause splitter filter to be cleared causing mode of operation to change. https://forums.factorio.com/130826
- Fixed that car light animation with apply_runtime_tint enabled was always black. https://forums.factorio.com/130810
- Fixed that custom inputs would not fire if there were game GUI controls with the same key bindings. https://forums.factorio.com/130789
- Fixed that disabled trigger technologies were still researchable. https://forums.factorio.com/130832
- Fixed that fast replacing a train stop could fail to preserve train stop limit. https://forums.factorio.com/129801
- Fixed that fluid could pass through frozen machines. https://forums.factorio.com/129185
- Fixed that hiding an autoplace control did not remove it from the map generator GUI.
- Fixed that players could enter vehicles marked for deconstruction. https://forums.factorio.com/130879
- Fixed that rail signals did not rotate automatically to a valid direction in forced and super-forced build modes when they collided with tiles. https://forums.factorio.com/127962
- Fixed that remote view dragging wasn't cancelled when the game was paused. https://forums.factorio.com/130076
- Fixed that resource entities were not protected from tile removal even if set that they should be. https://forums.factorio.com/130609
- Fixed that super-force-building would not generate a player-rotated event. https://forums.factorio.com/128978
- Fixed that the too-many-trees achievement check was backwards. https://forums.factorio.com/130658
- Fixed that tips and tricks simulations could show the "game finished" screen when mods didn't rewind them to the beginning. https://forums.factorio.com/129357
- Fixed that upgrading fuel in blueprints could result in invalid fuel requests. https://forums.factorio.com/130958
- Fixed the surfaces list in remote view not scrolling when using the "Select next/previous surface" hotkeys. https://forums.factorio.com/127402
- Fixed thruster tooltip was not showing quality indicator on the thrust line. https://forums.factorio.com/130572
- Fixed undo actions for removed entities would not keep underground belt type. https://forums.factorio.com/130977
- Fixed undoing after manually mining tile that had cover ghost tile on it would not restored said cover tile ghost. https://forums.factorio.com/130612
- Fixed upgrading underground belts in a blueprint would not preserve underground belt type. https://forums.factorio.com/130994
- Robots with construction task of elevated entity will not queue more tasks - fixes some cases of some jobs never getting done. https://forums.factorio.com/130710
Changes
- Added absorbed pollutant name to tile description in Factoriopedia.
- Changed manual mining when the inventory is full to not drop the mined result on the ground.
- Improved the mod API search to find union literals, define leaf nodes, and more.
Graphics
- Deprecated OpenGL support on Macs. It will still exist for older versions of macOS, but may not receive future updates.
- Fixed Metal graphics backend throttling the FPS when the display refresh rate isn't a multiple of 60 Hz. https://forums.factorio.com/129946
- Made Metal the default graphics rendering API for Macs.
- Removed Graphics backend user setting.
Minor Features
- Partially fulfilled wait conditions use different background color to indicate progress.
- Splitters can be connected to circuit network.
Modding
- Added "scripted" technology trigger.
- Added FluidWagonPrototype::connection_category.
- Added FusionGeneratorPrototype::burns_fluid.
- Added FusionGeneratorPrototype::effectivity.
- Added LightningPrototype::attractor_hit_effect.
- Added MiningDrillPrototype::resource_searching_offset.
- Added RoboportPrototype::render_recharge_icon.
- Added RobotWithLogisticInterfacePrototype::max_payload_size_after_bonus.
- Added __TECHNOLOGY__ and __RECIPE__ built-in locale parameters.
- Added recipe_icon_scale chart utility constant.
- Added support for heating_energy to FusionGeneratorPrototype and ThrusterPrototype.
- Changed CargoWagonPrototype to use EntityPrototype::icon_draw_specification when drawing cargo wagon content.
- Changed DisplayPanelPrototype to use render_layer from icon_draw_specification when drawing icon.
- Changed Generator and FusionGenenerator tooltips to not show temperatures when in burns_fluid mode.
- Removed "research-progress" product type from RecipePrototype.
Scripting
- Added LuaCustomChartTag::position and surface write.
- Added LuaEntity::get_movement() and set_movement().
- Added LuaEntity::mining_area read.
- Added LuaEntity::rail_length read.
- Added LuaEntity::transitional_request_target read.
- Added LuaEntityPrototype::fluid_buffer_size, activation_buffer_ratio and fluid_buffer_input_flow read.
- Added LuaEntityPrototype::get_attraction_range_elongation() and get_energy_distribution_efficiency().
- Added LuaEntityPrototype::range_from_player, combat_robot_friction, destroy_action and follows_player read.
- Added LuaEntityPrototype::spider_engine read.
- Added LuaEntityPrototype::strike_effect, attractor_hit_effect, damage and energy read.
- Added LuaEntityPrototype::support_range read.
- Added LuaFluidBox::get_fluid_segment_extent_bounding_box().
- Added LuaForce::script_trigger_research().
- Added LuaGuiElement::icon_selector read.
- Added LuaHelpers::multilingual_to_lower().
- Added LuaInventory::get_item_count_filtered().
- Added LuaInventory::get_item_quality_counts().
- Added LuaItemCommon::entity_driver_is_gunner, entity_auto_target_without_gunner and entity_auto_target_with_gunner read/write.
- Added LuaItemCommon::entity_logistic_sections and entity_request_from_buffers read/write.
- Added LuaItemCommon::entity_logistics_enabled and entity_enable_logistics_while_moving read/write.
- Added LuaItemPrototype::get_module_effects().
- Added LuaLogisticNetwork::custom_name read/write.
- Added LuaPlayer::get_recipe_notifications().
- Added LuaPlayer::swap_characters().
- Added LuaRecord::export_record().
- Added LuaRecord::get_selected_record().
- Added LuaSplitterControlBehavior.
- Added custom_tooltip_fields reads to all LuaPrototypes that support it.
- Added flip_horizontal and flip_vertical parameters to LuaPlayer::build_from_cursor().
- Added in_gui to custom input events.
- Added maximum_quality_jump utility constant.
- Added on_cargo_pod_started_ascending event.
- Added on_player_dropped_item_into_entity event.
- Added previous_target and previous_quality to on_marked_for_upgrade event.
- Added skip_fog_of_war to LuaPlayer::can_build_from_cursor().
- Added surface_index to all UndoRedoActions.
- Changed LuaEntity::color read/write to also work for character corpses.
- Changed LuaSpacePlatform::destroy_asteroid_chunks() to return the number of destroyed chunks.
Changed files in this update