Hey everyone! 🎉🥳 It’s officially been 6 months since the game’s release! This journey has been an incredible learning experience, and I’ve kept pouring my time and energy into polishing and expanding the world.
Update 2.1 brings the game closer to the original vision I had for it. You may have seen a few previews last week, but today I’m sharing a new GIF along with the full changelog below.
Enemy Shields: Stronger enemies will now have a shield bar above their health bar, clearly showing the difference in difficulty from earlier enemies.
In-Game Messaging: To increase interactivity and immersion, NPCs can now send you messages that you can reply to.
Third Person World Interactions: You’ll now be able to interact with objects in the world, sit, drink, and watch your character perform those actions.
Disassemble Weapons In-World: You can now disassemble unwanted weapons on the spot to gain ammo and crafting parts, making it easier to manage inventory space.
But these are just some of the changes. Below is the full changelog:
New Content
Added new enemy type: enemies that use the 'CLOAK' augment (invisibility)
Added the 'New Haven' cave to the player map
Added new map icons for non-community places (facility, caves)
Added NO AMMO UI pop up when trying to fire without ammo
Added a new throwable item: spark grenade
Added a new shield bar above enemy health bars
Added a new augment that allows you to see in the dark
Added a new augment that highlights enemies to enable easier tracking
Added unique armour mod bonuses to increase their usefulness (i.e. converting damage into biocell charge, increasing player speed, increasing jump height)
Added weapon/arm movement when moving and turning gun to improve gunplay
Health bar now turns red when player has low health
Added a screen effect when the player consumes beer
Added a messaging system where the player can reply to NPC messages
Added small world interactions (sitting on bench, chair, drinking)
Added local maps for cities
Added NPC at the front desk in Chronos HQ
Revamped computer/terminal UI (they no longer require codes to access. They're either open by default or require to be hacked)
Added more terminals throughout the world
Added more lore to the world
Immersion & Gameplay
Ammo icon next to ammo count changes based on if the gun is single shot or fully automatic
NPCs now turn to face player when talking
NPCs now face the player when walking by
Added dry firing sound effect when firing without ammo
Increased 'Avenger' assault rifle kickback to improve gunplay
Added alternating locker opening sounds
Player can now tell Captain Williams about Order terrorist killing the UESA soldier
Delayed Captain Williams’ startup interaction voice by ~2 seconds to ease in the opening scene
Made shadow adjustments for the shotgun
Quality of Life
Players can now disassemble weapons while out in the world
Main missions now auto track, side missions do not, which should allow players to collect missions without automatically tracking them
Empty loot popups can now be closed with 'E' (or X on gamepad) when loot is empty
Increased the amount the player can look down
Character creation UI no longer implies you can add attribute points if none are available
Objective UI now hides when player looks at a computer to avoid overlapping
Audio
Adjusted scope attachment sound effect volume
Adjusted ledge climb sound effect volume
Adjusted time dilation exit sound effect volume
Added unique sound effects for looting bags, luggage, fridges, and other containers (no longer one generic 'interact' sound)
Adjusted lootbox opening sound effect volume
Adjusted android background sound effect volume
Adjusted vent sound effect volume
Adjusted in-world disassemble sound effect volume
Adjusted hacking/bypassing sound effect volume
Adjusted skin application sound effect volume
Added sound effect for shield break
Added 'CLOAK' augment sound effect to sound FX volume slider
Added torch (flashlight) sound effect to sound FX volume slider
Lowered volume for “confirm code” sound effect when entering correct keypad code
Added character creation UI sounds to sound effects volume slider
Balanced computer menu sound volume
Changed beer consumption sound effect
Fixes & Polish
Fixed alignments for various meshes near transport station
Fixed ground mesh issue in Chronos HQ
CLOAK augment now works properly
Vendors now properly attack back when attacked
Fixed mesh clipping issues in Berith II
Fixed clipping issues in Pearl City
Fixed inaccessible areas in Pearl City
Fixed walls with incorrect textures in Pearl City
Fixed door in Pearl City that incorrectly transitioned to Alios
Added barriers to inaccessible doors in Salton
Made mesh changes to buildings in Salton
Fixed street names in Pearl City
Fixed the 'Shredder' SMG default skin being purple instead of black
Fixed weapons and player arms ADS & clipping issues after cloaking transition
Adjusted dirt levels in starting area
Fixed quest marker position to be outside of the players focus
Fixed pause menu issue after exiting settings
Fixed 'QuickHack' tutorial pop-up if the player doesn't have the appropriate software
Fixed dialogue reset bug with 'the Order' NPC
Fixed issue that prevented selling items that were stacked
Fixed collision issues on some walls
Fixed guard dialogues playing over each other when interacting with them
Removed incorrect ambient audio in 'Rose's Lounge'
Preset hair colours no longer overlap with other UI elements in character creator
Coding changes for performance
Optimised code to prevent crashes and potential bugs
I can never thank you enough for all your support during development and over the past 6 months. I’ll keep adding content and polishing the game, and I hope today’s update brings you something to enjoy. ❤️ thank you!
- debdev
Changed files in this update