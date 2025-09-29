Hey everyone! 🎉🥳 It’s officially been 6 months since the game’s release! This journey has been an incredible learning experience, and I’ve kept pouring my time and energy into polishing and expanding the world.

Update 2.1 brings the game closer to the original vision I had for it. You may have seen a few previews last week, but today I’m sharing a new GIF along with the full changelog below.

Enemy Shields: Stronger enemies will now have a shield bar above their health bar, clearly showing the difference in difficulty from earlier enemies.

In-Game Messaging: To increase interactivity and immersion, NPCs can now send you messages that you can reply to.

Third Person World Interactions: You’ll now be able to interact with objects in the world, sit, drink, and watch your character perform those actions.

Disassemble Weapons In-World: You can now disassemble unwanted weapons on the spot to gain ammo and crafting parts, making it easier to manage inventory space.

But these are just some of the changes. Below is the full changelog:

New Content

Added new enemy type: enemies that use the 'CLOAK' augment (invisibility)

Added the 'New Haven' cave to the player map

Added new map icons for non-community places (facility, caves)

Added NO AMMO UI pop up when trying to fire without ammo

Added a new throwable item: spark grenade

Added a new shield bar above enemy health bars

Added a new augment that allows you to see in the dark

Added a new augment that highlights enemies to enable easier tracking

Added unique armour mod bonuses to increase their usefulness (i.e. converting damage into biocell charge, increasing player speed, increasing jump height)

Added weapon/arm movement when moving and turning gun to improve gunplay

Health bar now turns red when player has low health

Added a screen effect when the player consumes beer

Added a messaging system where the player can reply to NPC messages

Added small world interactions (sitting on bench, chair, drinking)

Added local maps for cities

Added NPC at the front desk in Chronos HQ

Revamped computer/terminal UI (they no longer require codes to access. They're either open by default or require to be hacked)

Added more terminals throughout the world

Added more lore to the world

Immersion & Gameplay

Ammo icon next to ammo count changes based on if the gun is single shot or fully automatic

NPCs now turn to face player when talking

NPCs now face the player when walking by

Added dry firing sound effect when firing without ammo

Increased 'Avenger' assault rifle kickback to improve gunplay

Added alternating locker opening sounds

Player can now tell Captain Williams about Order terrorist killing the UESA soldier

Delayed Captain Williams’ startup interaction voice by ~2 seconds to ease in the opening scene

Made shadow adjustments for the shotgun

Quality of Life

Players can now disassemble weapons while out in the world

Main missions now auto track, side missions do not, which should allow players to collect missions without automatically tracking them

Empty loot popups can now be closed with 'E' (or X on gamepad) when loot is empty

Increased the amount the player can look down

Character creation UI no longer implies you can add attribute points if none are available

Objective UI now hides when player looks at a computer to avoid overlapping

Audio

Adjusted scope attachment sound effect volume

Adjusted ledge climb sound effect volume

Adjusted time dilation exit sound effect volume

Added unique sound effects for looting bags, luggage, fridges, and other containers (no longer one generic 'interact' sound)

Adjusted lootbox opening sound effect volume

Adjusted android background sound effect volume

Adjusted vent sound effect volume

Adjusted in-world disassemble sound effect volume

Adjusted hacking/bypassing sound effect volume

Adjusted skin application sound effect volume

Added sound effect for shield break

Added 'CLOAK' augment sound effect to sound FX volume slider

Added torch (flashlight) sound effect to sound FX volume slider

Lowered volume for “confirm code” sound effect when entering correct keypad code

Added character creation UI sounds to sound effects volume slider

Balanced computer menu sound volume

Changed beer consumption sound effect

Fixes & Polish

Fixed alignments for various meshes near transport station

Fixed ground mesh issue in Chronos HQ

CLOAK augment now works properly

Vendors now properly attack back when attacked

Fixed mesh clipping issues in Berith II

Fixed clipping issues in Pearl City

Fixed inaccessible areas in Pearl City

Fixed walls with incorrect textures in Pearl City

Fixed door in Pearl City that incorrectly transitioned to Alios

Added barriers to inaccessible doors in Salton

Made mesh changes to buildings in Salton

Fixed street names in Pearl City

Fixed the 'Shredder' SMG default skin being purple instead of black

Fixed weapons and player arms ADS & clipping issues after cloaking transition

Adjusted dirt levels in starting area

Fixed quest marker position to be outside of the players focus

Fixed pause menu issue after exiting settings

Fixed 'QuickHack' tutorial pop-up if the player doesn't have the appropriate software

Fixed dialogue reset bug with 'the Order' NPC

Fixed issue that prevented selling items that were stacked

Fixed collision issues on some walls

Fixed guard dialogues playing over each other when interacting with them

Removed incorrect ambient audio in 'Rose's Lounge'

Preset hair colours no longer overlap with other UI elements in character creator

Coding changes for performance

Optimised code to prevent crashes and potential bugs

I can never thank you enough for all your support during development and over the past 6 months. I’ll keep adding content and polishing the game, and I hope today’s update brings you something to enjoy. ❤️ thank you!



- debdev