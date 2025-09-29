 Skip to content
Major 29 September 2025 Build 20175308
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey everyone! 🎉🥳 It’s officially been 6 months since the game’s release! This journey has been an incredible learning experience, and I’ve kept pouring my time and energy into polishing and expanding the world.

Update 2.1 brings the game closer to the original vision I had for it. You may have seen a few previews last week, but today I’m sharing a new GIF along with the full changelog below.

Enemy Shields: Stronger enemies will now have a shield bar above their health bar, clearly showing the difference in difficulty from earlier enemies.

In-Game Messaging: To increase interactivity and immersion, NPCs can now send you messages that you can reply to.

Third Person World Interactions: You’ll now be able to interact with objects in the world, sit, drink, and watch your character perform those actions.

Disassemble Weapons In-World: You can now disassemble unwanted weapons on the spot to gain ammo and crafting parts, making it easier to manage inventory space.

But these are just some of the changes. Below is the full changelog:

New Content

  • Added new enemy type: enemies that use the 'CLOAK' augment (invisibility)

  • Added the 'New Haven' cave to the player map

  • Added new map icons for non-community places (facility, caves)

  • Added NO AMMO UI pop up when trying to fire without ammo

  • Added a new throwable item: spark grenade

  • Added a new shield bar above enemy health bars

  • Added a new augment that allows you to see in the dark

  • Added a new augment that highlights enemies to enable easier tracking

  • Added unique armour mod bonuses to increase their usefulness (i.e. converting damage into biocell charge, increasing player speed, increasing jump height)

  • Added weapon/arm movement when moving and turning gun to improve gunplay

  • Health bar now turns red when player has low health

  • Added a screen effect when the player consumes beer

  • Added a messaging system where the player can reply to NPC messages

  • Added small world interactions (sitting on bench, chair, drinking)

  • Added local maps for cities

  • Added NPC at the front desk in Chronos HQ

  • Revamped computer/terminal UI (they no longer require codes to access. They're either open by default or require to be hacked)

  • Added more terminals throughout the world

  • Added more lore to the world

Immersion & Gameplay

  • Ammo icon next to ammo count changes based on if the gun is single shot or fully automatic

  • NPCs now turn to face player when talking

  • NPCs now face the player when walking by

  • Added dry firing sound effect when firing without ammo

  • Increased 'Avenger' assault rifle kickback to improve gunplay

  • Added alternating locker opening sounds

  • Player can now tell Captain Williams about Order terrorist killing the UESA soldier

  • Delayed Captain Williams’ startup interaction voice by ~2 seconds to ease in the opening scene

  • Made shadow adjustments for the shotgun

Quality of Life

  • Players can now disassemble weapons while out in the world

  • Main missions now auto track, side missions do not, which should allow players to collect missions without automatically tracking them

  • Empty loot popups can now be closed with 'E' (or X on gamepad) when loot is empty

  • Increased the amount the player can look down

  • Character creation UI no longer implies you can add attribute points if none are available

  • Objective UI now hides when player looks at a computer to avoid overlapping

Audio

  • Adjusted scope attachment sound effect volume

  • Adjusted ledge climb sound effect volume

  • Adjusted time dilation exit sound effect volume

  • Added unique sound effects for looting bags, luggage, fridges, and other containers (no longer one generic 'interact' sound)

  • Adjusted lootbox opening sound effect volume

  • Adjusted android background sound effect volume

  • Adjusted vent sound effect volume

  • Adjusted in-world disassemble sound effect volume

  • Adjusted hacking/bypassing sound effect volume

  • Adjusted skin application sound effect volume

  • Added sound effect for shield break

  • Added 'CLOAK' augment sound effect to sound FX volume slider

  • Added torch (flashlight) sound effect to sound FX volume slider

  • Lowered volume for “confirm code” sound effect when entering correct keypad code

  • Added character creation UI sounds to sound effects volume slider

  • Balanced computer menu sound volume

  • Changed beer consumption sound effect

Fixes & Polish

  • Fixed alignments for various meshes near transport station

  • Fixed ground mesh issue in Chronos HQ

  • CLOAK augment now works properly

  • Vendors now properly attack back when attacked

  • Fixed mesh clipping issues in Berith II

  • Fixed clipping issues in Pearl City

  • Fixed inaccessible areas in Pearl City

  • Fixed walls with incorrect textures in Pearl City

  • Fixed door in Pearl City that incorrectly transitioned to Alios

  • Added barriers to inaccessible doors in Salton

  • Made mesh changes to buildings in Salton

  • Fixed street names in Pearl City

  • Fixed the 'Shredder' SMG default skin being purple instead of black

  • Fixed weapons and player arms ADS & clipping issues after cloaking transition

  • Adjusted dirt levels in starting area

  • Fixed quest marker position to be outside of the players focus

  • Fixed pause menu issue after exiting settings

  • Fixed 'QuickHack' tutorial pop-up if the player doesn't have the appropriate software

  • Fixed dialogue reset bug with 'the Order' NPC

  • Fixed issue that prevented selling items that were stacked

  • Fixed collision issues on some walls

  • Fixed guard dialogues playing over each other when interacting with them

  • Removed incorrect ambient audio in 'Rose's Lounge'

  • Preset hair colours no longer overlap with other UI elements in character creator

  • Coding changes for performance

  • Optimised code to prevent crashes and potential bugs

I can never thank you enough for all your support during development and over the past 6 months. I’ll keep adding content and polishing the game, and I hope today’s update brings you something to enjoy. ❤️ thank you!


- debdev

Changed files in this update

Open link