Heyho, you funky sexy smutty scroller.



I know... Long time no see.

First of all, I owe you a big fat apology for taking ages to update the game. I'm very, very sorry for that 😔 Our mission was to bring funky sexy smutty puzzles to you, and we drastically failed to keep the pace to the finish line, and so close to the end, too.

With it goes a sincere 'Thank you' to all who still were supportive during this time. Even if I feel like I didn't deserve it, it very much means a lot.



We are back on track for Smutty Scrolls and will bring the game to the planned 1.0 this year.



I hope you can find it in you to still play the new mimic episode with a bright heart.

If it helps, please imagine the heroes you'll feed to the mimics to be me 🍖



Prepare for what I think is the most challenging episode to date!

Thank you and stay funky,

Dez