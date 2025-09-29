 Skip to content
29 September 2025 Build 20175285 Edited 29 September 2025 – 20:33:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello, I have been preoccupied and unavailable, which is why there have been no updates. I apologize, and a release will be available soon. In the meantime, please enjoy this minor update, and thank you for your support.

List of changes:

  • Fixed a bug where it was possible to walk through a door in the office.

  • Fixed a bug where the store would freeze when you pressed ESC while it was open;

  • Fixed a bug that prevented you from setting the language to Chinese;

  • Moved the buttons in the main menu so that people with 21:9 screens could launch the game;

  • Added a new item to the store;

Thanks again for your support, I hope you like the idea, have a good sale and a good day :)

Changed files in this update

