Greetings, gamers!

The meta-patch is here!

Retouched scenarios: practically all of them. More beautiful, more pixelated, more polished, more everything.

Improved gameplay : there are new animations for some key objects to make them stand out more. In addition, some interactions have been changed to make the puzzles easier to understand.

Window mode : as in From Lex to Rex, the game has been updated with the option to choose different resolutions (1920x1080 is still recommended) and window mode for those with monitors the size of King Kong's hand.

New sounds have been added, others have been replaced, and music has also been added in some areas to make the game more enjoyable.

Typos have also been corrected and some phrases have been rewritten for clarity.

It has been a laborious labor (boom!) for a result that I am proud of. If you have any achievements left to complete, now is the time, and if you haven't played yet, don't miss the opportunity to sink your teeth into this hidden gem.

Except for a few minor tweaks, this will probably be the last update the game will receive. Lex loves you.

Thank you. Enjoy!