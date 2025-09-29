v 1.8.4 Gameplay & balance update

We've polished some aspects of the game that you've reported weren't working as expected, along with additional tweaks to improve the gameplay experience and feedback.

This is a work in progress, but we're very happy with how the game feels now, more informative, more progressive, and more rewarding. We hope you enjoy the changes as much as we do!

LATEST CHANGES & FIXES

- Included new rivers in Sweden and Finland.

- Included report when more temples are required.

- Optimized regional map rendering.

- Increased probability of animal raids for larger animals.

- Increased work group vacants.

- Increased priority for unloading in locked storages.

- Increased work vacants to clear building areas.

- Decreased dead ratio in raids.

- Fixed group panel horizontal size.

- Fixed german script error.

- Fixed lower priority in work groups.

- Fixed behavior reporting.

- Fixed red idle report.

- Fixed migration selection to not select other tribes.

- Fixed fear sound effects for humans.

- Fixed loading and unloading in the same feeder.

WHAT'S NEXT?

- We are working on new free content updates while improving the game.

HOW CAN I SUPPORT THE CONTINUOUS IMPROVEMENT OF THE GAME?

- The easiest way to support us is to write a review on Steam!



