Main Game

New Visuals!

New combo effects have been added! When you reach a combo of 50 or above, your visuals will spring to life with color.

The camera will now thump with the beat of the music playing, this'll help you get more immersed in the beat and flow of the game. The strength of the thumps is also scaled in regards to the volume of the song, meaning more intense parts of music will feel even more intense.

Added options to disable any and all new visual effects added.

Improved the visibility of the particles from hitting notes.

Level plates are now colored based on their automatic difficulty.

Added animations for the score records popping in.

Added various Post-processing elements. Several system overhauls!

The hit scoring system has been updated from 4 to 5 scores, now consisting of Perfect, Great, Good, Bad and a miss. The amount of health recovered from non-perfect notes has been reduced in response to this.

The Rank system has also been adjusted to include E and D-ranks, this will make F-ranks far less common and will add more nuance to the lower ranks.

We improved the hit detection of notes to be far more accurate, as well as not letting you hit notes that you shouldn't be able to.

Added an complex automatic difficulty rating system, please note that this will most likely be adjusted and fine-tuned later on to reflect map difficulty in more detail. And some good old QoL fixes!

You can now adjust the master volume with 9 and 3 in the fail screen.

The fail screen can now be navigated via mouse too.

Added a exit confirmation popup so you don't accidentally close the game by grazing the close button.

Added a cool loading screen and improved startup performance.

Added an audio filter in the main menu that changes the music playing in the background depending on what menu you are in.

Added a "Best Clear" display to show your best clear of a map.

A random song is now picked to play at startup to make the game feel less repetitive (I've listened to Everstar for likely over 50 hours prior to this change).