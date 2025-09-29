Hello my friends!
A new patch is live, here what includes:
- English reverted texts fixes
- Framerate improvements
- Minor bug fixes
Have fun!
Here what to expect with the next updates:
- Camera Mode
- New upcoming DLC
- New unlockable items and weapons
Patch Update 1.06
