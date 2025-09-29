 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Monster Hunter Wilds Destiny 2 Megabonk Hades II Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
29 September 2025 Build 20175223 Edited 29 September 2025 – 15:52:37 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hello my friends!

A new patch is live, here what includes:

- English reverted texts fixes

- Framerate improvements

- Minor bug fixes


Have fun!
Here what to expect with the next updates:


- Camera Mode
- New upcoming DLC
- New unlockable items and weapons

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3499551
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link