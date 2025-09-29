This small update will fix an issue in the Gemini Ascent logic that, for some players only, caused the yaw steering to fail. It also makes some minor improvements to all the in-game Academy exams (aka. Pilot Certification Flights), improves some of the internal logic of the games Storage system, and adds the missing needle to the 3-pointer Altimeter in the Gemini Cockpit.

I also moved the ROADMAP button on the Main Menu a bit up to make it more visible, in case you are curious about it.

Patch Notes: