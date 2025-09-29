 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Monster Hunter Wilds Destiny 2 Megabonk Hades II Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
29 September 2025 Build 20175215 Edited 29 September 2025 – 16:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

This small update will fix an issue in the Gemini Ascent logic that, for some players only, caused the yaw steering to fail. It also makes some minor improvements to all the in-game Academy exams (aka. Pilot Certification Flights), improves some of the internal logic of the games Storage system, and adds the missing needle to the 3-pointer Altimeter in the Gemini Cockpit.

I also moved the ROADMAP button on the Main Menu a bit up to make it more visible, in case you are curious about it.

Patch Notes:

  • Gemini Ascent Guidance fixes

  • Fixes to the Pilot Certificate Flights (PCFs)

  • Storage System improvements

  • Minor Gemini panel fixes (Altimeter)

  • Roadmap placement on the Main Menu

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Reentry - An Orbital Simulator Content Depot 882141
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link