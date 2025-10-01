QoL features:

"Saving..." text now appears after reaching new save point

UI is working properly on ultra-wide monitors

Fixes:

Softlocks in multiple zones has been fixed, including: Planetarium, Metal Bridge, Painting, Mines, Church of the Pigs

Lightning in some areas has been optimized

LOD's has been optimized to reduce texture-popping

Collision on several objects were removed to prevent stucking

Updated decals in Eyecave to remove confusion about the use of Stigmata

Fixed an issue, that caused gate to not unlock after triggering the pyre cutscene

Added a sound to the gate leading into the village

Fixed the village crank not having a sound on the 2nd and 3rd interaction

Fixed an issue, that caused snake to not being rendered

You can no longer clip through her finger after being lifted up to the island

Fixed a bug which caused hands to not align on ladders when using a higher pixelation setting than intended