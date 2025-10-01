 Skip to content
1 October 2025 Build 20175200 Edited 1 October 2025 – 11:59:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

QoL features:

  • UI is working properly on ultra-wide monitors

  • "Saving..." text now appears after reaching new save point

Fixes:

  • Softlocks in multiple zones has been fixed, including: Planetarium, Metal Bridge, Painting, Mines, Church of the Pigs

  • Lightning in some areas has been optimized

  • LOD's has been optimized to reduce texture-popping

  • Collision on several objects were removed to prevent stucking

  • Updated decals in Eyecave to remove confusion about the use of Stigmata

  • Fixed an issue, that caused gate to not unlock after triggering the pyre cutscene

  • Added a sound to the gate leading into the village

  • Fixed the village crank not having a sound on the 2nd and 3rd interaction

  • Fixed an issue, that caused snake to not being rendered

  • You can no longer clip through her finger after being lifted up to the island

  • Fixed a bug which caused hands to not align on ladders when using a higher pixelation setting than intended

  • Fixed the clipping water plane in the side room of Submarine

