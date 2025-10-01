QoL features:
UI is working properly on ultra-wide monitors
"Saving..." text now appears after reaching new save point
Fixes:
Softlocks in multiple zones has been fixed, including: Planetarium, Metal Bridge, Painting, Mines, Church of the Pigs
Lightning in some areas has been optimized
LOD's has been optimized to reduce texture-popping
Collision on several objects were removed to prevent stucking
Updated decals in Eyecave to remove confusion about the use of Stigmata
Fixed an issue, that caused gate to not unlock after triggering the pyre cutscene
Added a sound to the gate leading into the village
Fixed the village crank not having a sound on the 2nd and 3rd interaction
Fixed an issue, that caused snake to not being rendered
You can no longer clip through her finger after being lifted up to the island
Fixed a bug which caused hands to not align on ladders when using a higher pixelation setting than intended
Fixed the clipping water plane in the side room of Submarine
Changed files in this update