🔥 Biztopia Huge Update IS LIVE!
What’s waiting for you?
Play with your friends in multiplayer mode, trade together, and enjoy the city.
New open world map; lots of different areas to explore 🗺️
New warehouse; now more customizable and much more 🏭
New wholesalers; collaborate and expand your supply chain 📦
Local cargo office; now deeper and more functional 🏢
Big marina; take your trading journey to an international level ⛵
Delivery and smart restock; manage your logistics 🚛
Merchants; make profitable deals and become influential in the city’s business world 💼
New banking system; invest, manage income and loans 💳
Car dealer; buy or rent vehicles 🚗
Car mechanics; maximize your vehicle’s performance and increase fuel efficiency 🔧
Business registration office; register your business and take the first step toward growth 📑
Marketing agency; run campaigns and boost your sales 📣
Emergency service; the key to your health is here 🚑
Fuel station; fill up your vehicle and enjoy the city and trade ⛽
Styler shop; customize your character and reflect your style 👤
Home design; customize your living area 🏠
Fast food; don’t skip your meals 🍔
Exchange, phone, parking, email and much more await you!
This is just the beginning! New businesses, opportunities, and hidden surprises will continue to appear in the city , and they’re not far away! 👀
📌 Important Notes:
Minimum system requirements have been updated; don’t forget to check them.
It is recommended to uninstall and reinstall the game; this ensures the game runs smoothly.
Game save has been reset once; now a completely new experience awaits you!
Changed files in this update