Major 29 September 2025 Build 20175152 Edited 29 September 2025 – 20:19:20 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

🔥 Biztopia Huge Update IS LIVE!

What’s waiting for you?

Play with your friends in multiplayer mode, trade together, and enjoy the city.

New open world map; lots of different areas to explore 🗺️

New warehouse; now more customizable and much more 🏭

New wholesalers; collaborate and expand your supply chain 📦

Local cargo office; now deeper and more functional 🏢

Big marina; take your trading journey to an international level ⛵

Delivery and smart restock; manage your logistics 🚛

Merchants; make profitable deals and become influential in the city’s business world 💼

New banking system; invest, manage income and loans 💳

Car dealer; buy or rent vehicles 🚗

Car mechanics; maximize your vehicle’s performance and increase fuel efficiency 🔧

Business registration office; register your business and take the first step toward growth 📑

Marketing agency; run campaigns and boost your sales 📣

Emergency service; the key to your health is here 🚑

Fuel station; fill up your vehicle and enjoy the city and trade ⛽

Styler shop; customize your character and reflect your style 👤

Home design; customize your living area 🏠

Fast food; don’t skip your meals 🍔

Exchange, phone, parking, email and much more await you!

This is just the beginning! New businesses, opportunities, and hidden surprises will continue to appear in the city , and they’re not far away! 👀

📌 Important Notes:

  • Minimum system requirements have been updated; don’t forget to check them.

  • It is recommended to uninstall and reinstall the game; this ensures the game runs smoothly.

  • Game save has been reset once; now a completely new experience awaits you!

