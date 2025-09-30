BUGfix Fixed the click issue in the Battle History dropdown menu
BUGfix Fixed the Brawler’s Bandage effect not triggering correctly
BUGfix Fixed the Silent Cuirass effect not triggering correctly
BUGfix Fixed the max-level Practice Staff not triggering correctly
BUGfix Fixed Uppercut lacking the launch/juggle (airborne) effect
BUGfix Fixed cards that showed no energy cost and couldn’t be played upon entering Reaction timing
BUGfix Fixed Rapid Turn failing to trigger after activating twice in a row
BUGfix Fixed a soft-lock in the Toll random event when the deck had no Skill or Basic Attack cards
BUGfix Fixed most achievements not unlocking
BUGfix Fixed the “increase max energy on turn 1” effect only appearing after a card was played
BUGfix Fixed Ultimate Energy Engraving not applying when using slave-exclusive cards
BUGfix Fixed incorrect floating labels on some cards
BUGfix Fixed Flying Kick prediction
BUGfix Fixed the effect of “Praise the Sun II”
BUGfix Fixed cancel functionality in the Card Transformation event
BUGfix Fixed bonus damage calculation for the famed blade “Moonshadow”
BUGfix Fixed an issue where Duel cards failed to correctly enter Reaction timing
BUGfix Fixed damage calculation for the Glazed Sword
Patch Version Early Access 4.5_09029#1837
