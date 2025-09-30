BUGfix Fixed the click issue in the Battle History dropdown menu

BUGfix Fixed the Brawler’s Bandage effect not triggering correctly

BUGfix Fixed the Silent Cuirass effect not triggering correctly

BUGfix Fixed the max-level Practice Staff not triggering correctly

BUGfix Fixed Uppercut lacking the launch/juggle (airborne) effect

BUGfix Fixed cards that showed no energy cost and couldn’t be played upon entering Reaction timing

BUGfix Fixed Rapid Turn failing to trigger after activating twice in a row

BUGfix Fixed a soft-lock in the Toll random event when the deck had no Skill or Basic Attack cards

BUGfix Fixed most achievements not unlocking

BUGfix Fixed the “increase max energy on turn 1” effect only appearing after a card was played

BUGfix Fixed Ultimate Energy Engraving not applying when using slave-exclusive cards

BUGfix Fixed incorrect floating labels on some cards

BUGfix Fixed Flying Kick prediction

BUGfix Fixed the effect of “Praise the Sun II”

BUGfix Fixed cancel functionality in the Card Transformation event

BUGfix Fixed bonus damage calculation for the famed blade “Moonshadow”

BUGfix Fixed an issue where Duel cards failed to correctly enter Reaction timing

BUGfix Fixed damage calculation for the Glazed Sword