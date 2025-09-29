- Improved Foliage System
- Scattered placeholder foliage in areas
- Improved Scanning Mechanic in GeoCrawler
- Added more verticality to Nebulon's Fields Landscape
- Improved UI/UX interactions
- Improved Logistics and Tactical Strike Vizualization in Orbital Camera
- Fixed Input Issues with EVMs
- Updated Resource Deposit Display after scanning it in Orbital Camera
- Added OrbitalCamera UI Indication for Resource Crates
Week 4 September
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update