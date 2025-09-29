 Skip to content
29 September 2025 Build 20174987
  • Improved Foliage System
  • Scattered placeholder foliage in areas
  • Improved Scanning Mechanic in GeoCrawler
  • Added more verticality to Nebulon's Fields Landscape
  • Improved UI/UX interactions
  • Improved Logistics and Tactical Strike Vizualization in Orbital Camera
  • Fixed Input Issues with EVMs
  • Updated Resource Deposit Display after scanning it in Orbital Camera
  • Added OrbitalCamera UI Indication for Resource Crates

