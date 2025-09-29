 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Monster Hunter Wilds Destiny 2 Megabonk Hades II Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
Major 29 September 2025 Build 20174924 Edited 29 September 2025 – 17:09:36 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

FaeTerra version v0.2 has been released!

▼New Content

  • Arena game mode

  • Friend battles

  • Core gameplay changes

  • UI/UX overhaul

  • Ranked ban for game abandonment abuse

  • New Skins

▼Core changes

  • XP orbs no longer spawn every round, now are a normal tier 2 item.

  • Consumables can be used repeatedly

  • Abilities now deal double damage against a target weakness (Halved for resist).

  • Elemental potion: Increases base elemental damage and ability damage. (Up to 40%)

  • Resist potion: Increases base elemental resist and ability resistance. (Up to 40%)

  • Starters no longer gain 1 XP per round.

Arena mode

  • Asynchronous multiplayer, allowing for endless play without matchmaking or timers.

  • Win 10 rounds before loosing 5 lifepoints.

  • View your next opponent allowing for strategic decision making.

What's next?

  • Our priority will be releasing the rest of 121 index. (Updates to premade packs).

  • More items (Expanding the amount of items in each pack/build).

  • Custom games

  • Ranked arena


We are aware of some audio bugs and are looking to hotfix soon!


Appreciate your patience, we are a very small team and aiming to deliver a much higher quality experience.

Thank you for all for the ongoing support, and we hope to see you in the Arena!

Changed files in this update

English Depot 3011471
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link