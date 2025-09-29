FaeTerra version v0.2 has been released!
▼New Content
Arena game mode
Friend battles
Core gameplay changes
UI/UX overhaul
Ranked ban for game abandonment abuse
New Skins
▼Core changes
XP orbs no longer spawn every round, now are a normal tier 2 item.
Consumables can be used repeatedly
Abilities now deal double damage against a target weakness (Halved for resist).
Elemental potion: Increases base elemental damage and ability damage. (Up to 40%)
Resist potion: Increases base elemental resist and ability resistance. (Up to 40%)
Starters no longer gain 1 XP per round.
▼Arena mode
Asynchronous multiplayer, allowing for endless play without matchmaking or timers.
Win 10 rounds before loosing 5 lifepoints.
View your next opponent allowing for strategic decision making.
▼What's next?
Our priority will be releasing the rest of 121 index. (Updates to premade packs).
More items (Expanding the amount of items in each pack/build).
Custom games
Ranked arena
We are aware of some audio bugs and are looking to hotfix soon!
Appreciate your patience, we are a very small team and aiming to deliver a much higher quality experience.
Thank you for all for the ongoing support, and we hope to see you in the Arena!
