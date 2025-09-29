FaeTerra version v0.2 has been released!

▼New Content

Arena game mode

Friend battles

Core gameplay changes

UI/UX overhaul

Ranked ban for game abandonment abuse

New Skins

▼Core changes

XP orbs no longer spawn every round, now are a normal tier 2 item.

Consumables can be used repeatedly

Abilities now deal double damage against a target weakness (Halved for resist).

Elemental potion: Increases base elemental damage and ability damage. (Up to 40%)

Resist potion: Increases base elemental resist and ability resistance. (Up to 40%)

Starters no longer gain 1 XP per round.

▼Arena mode

Asynchronous multiplayer, allowing for endless play without matchmaking or timers.

Win 10 rounds before loosing 5 lifepoints.

View your next opponent allowing for strategic decision making.

▼What's next?

Our priority will be releasing the rest of 121 index. (Updates to premade packs).

More items (Expanding the amount of items in each pack/build).

Custom games

Ranked arena



We are aware of some audio bugs and are looking to hotfix soon!



Appreciate your patience, we are a very small team and aiming to deliver a much higher quality experience.

Thank you for all for the ongoing support, and we hope to see you in the Arena!