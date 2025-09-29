Improvements:

Added a "feed all fairies" button with one of their upgrades for those who are tired of pressing all the buttons.

The price change in the menu has been reworked. Now it should work more efficiently and clearly.

Fixed axe animation.

The concierge now correctly interrupts cleaning if you clean up faster than her.

The clock in the player's room now shows the correct time.

Fixed the wiping of spills on a single VIP table.