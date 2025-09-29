 Skip to content
29 September 2025 Build 20174870 Edited 29 September 2025 – 20:33:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Improvements:

  • The price change in the menu has been reworked. Now it should work more efficiently and clearly.

  • Added a "feed all fairies" button with one of their upgrades for those who are tired of pressing all the buttons.

Fixes

  • Fixed axe animation.

  • The concierge now correctly interrupts cleaning if you clean up faster than her.

  • The clock in the player's room now shows the correct time.

  • Fixed the wiping of spills on a single VIP table.

  • Fixed the fairy service at the table in front of the stairs against the wall between levels 12 and 13.

