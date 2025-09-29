Hi Gravediggers! 🧟‍♂️

This update brings one of the biggest changes in Phase 3, introducing the brand-new Expeditions Mode along with new enemies, weapons, achievements, and plenty of fixes and improvements.

Here’s everything new in this update:



🧭 Expedition Station

Your graveyard now features the Expedition Station, a radio station that lets you answer distress calls and venture outside the graveyard for the first time!

Unlock the station to gain access to the Expedition App , available on any computer.

Answer distress calls coming through the radio, these are randomized missions waiting for your response.

Like other stations, the Expedition Station includes its own upgrade panel: Extended Radio Range to increase mission frequency Enhanced Radio Frequency to unlock new mission types

Completing upgrades makes the system more dynamic, offering a steady flow of different missions as you progress.





🗺️ Missions & Locations

Expeditions take you beyond your graveyard into fresh new environments and missions, each with unique challenges. These missions can include, for example:

Defending an airdrop from incoming zombie waves

Helping a stranded vehicle stuck on the road

Protecting a family home or farm under siege

Each mission is randomized, keeping every expedition fresh. Completing them rewards you with money and XP, while station upgrades increase mission variety and frequency as you progress.



🔫 New Weapons

P90 SMG: A compact, fast-firing weapon with a large magazine, equipped with a flashlight for night vision and a suppressor for stealthier zombie kills.

T-20 Rifle: Our strongest full-auto rifle yet, featuring a custom grip that significantly reduces recoil.

🧪 New Tank Zombie

A new nightmare joins the roster!

Large and bulky, but surprisingly fast.

On death, it explodes with acid that causes temporary disorientation: blurred vision, muffled sounds, and dizziness.

Tough to kill and extremely dangerous up close

🏆 New Achievements

40 new achievements added, doubling the total from 40 to 80!

New goals include station objectives, financial milestones, sales, expeditions, and more.

⚠️ Some achievements may not unlock when you load your latest save file, as they rely on data that was not tracked in earlier save files.

🔧 Bug Fixes & Improvements

Improved weapon handling: camera shake, aiming positions, and overall feel have been polished.

Localization updates and corrections across multiple languages.

Reduced clogging chance for toilets.

Fixed an issue where the Confessional could be used before being unlocked.

Fixed a bug where sermon cooldown increased after unlocking the final Chapel upgrade.

Reduced the height of the Stone Wall to improve turret line of sight

Fixed an issue where Urn Pickup objectives would not appear if Urn is on the ground

Thanks again for your continued support, bug reports, and feedback. We’re hard at work shaping the future of the graveyard with your help!