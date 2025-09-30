Build 1.1.3 Brings our first small content update, some tweaks and some fixes!
--Content Update--
- There are now 6 Maps to choose from! Varying in size and some with unique features.
- On some of these maps, there are now objects that interact with the ball such as:
- Bumpers: in the shape of a circle, it will launch your ball away from it
- Boosters: in the shape of an arrow, it adds pushes the ball in the direction it's facing
- Dampeners: in the shape of a square, they will slow the ball down and deplete it's momentum
--Tweaks--
- The menu has been tweaked to allow choosing a map, along with removing some customization features
- Made the players slightly faster
- Players no longer bleed if they are kicked while invincible
--Fixes--
- Fixed an issue leading to controls soft locking players out
- Fixed an issue with fast fall not triggering correctly
- Fixed an issue with hats desyncing
Content Update #1
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 3055691
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update