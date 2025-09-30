 Skip to content
30 September 2025 Build 20174841 Edited 1 October 2025 – 00:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Build 1.1.3 Brings our first small content update, some tweaks and some fixes!

--Content Update--
- There are now 6 Maps to choose from! Varying in size and some with unique features.
- On some of these maps, there are now objects that interact with the ball such as:
- Bumpers: in the shape of a circle, it will launch your ball away from it
- Boosters: in the shape of an arrow, it adds pushes the ball in the direction it's facing
- Dampeners: in the shape of a square, they will slow the ball down and deplete it's momentum

--Tweaks--
- The menu has been tweaked to allow choosing a map, along with removing some customization features
- Made the players slightly faster
- Players no longer bleed if they are kicked while invincible

--Fixes--
- Fixed an issue leading to controls soft locking players out
- Fixed an issue with fast fall not triggering correctly
- Fixed an issue with hats desyncing

