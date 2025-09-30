Build 1.1.3 Brings our first small content update, some tweaks and some fixes!



--Content Update--

- There are now 6 Maps to choose from! Varying in size and some with unique features.

- On some of these maps, there are now objects that interact with the ball such as:

- Bumpers: in the shape of a circle, it will launch your ball away from it

- Boosters: in the shape of an arrow, it adds pushes the ball in the direction it's facing

- Dampeners: in the shape of a square, they will slow the ball down and deplete it's momentum



--Tweaks--

- The menu has been tweaked to allow choosing a map, along with removing some customization features

- Made the players slightly faster

- Players no longer bleed if they are kicked while invincible



--Fixes--

- Fixed an issue leading to controls soft locking players out

- Fixed an issue with fast fall not triggering correctly

- Fixed an issue with hats desyncing

