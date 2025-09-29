The value of STKMN stocks continue to rise with another live video game program update. The only “tanking” we’re doing involves deploying military forces into cities.
CHANGELOG
Big things:
Tanks now spawn in the City Map when your wanted level reaches 5 stars
A new archetype! Gather an army of the undead with the Necromancer (Night Shift)
Some bosses have been polished and made a little more resilient
Small things:
Blood machine is maybe a bit better
Cars can now reverse with tank controls enabled
The Handshake move tree no longer effects allies
Icons for currencies have been updated
Other boring bug fixes
Until next time, Sticko.
Changed files in this update