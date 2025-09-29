 Skip to content
29 September 2025 Build 20174817 Edited 29 September 2025 – 15:13:24 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

The value of STKMN stocks continue to rise with another live video game program update. The only “tanking” we’re doing involves deploying military forces into cities.

CHANGELOG

Big things:

  • Tanks now spawn in the City Map when your wanted level reaches 5 stars

  • A new archetype! Gather an army of the undead with the Necromancer (Night Shift)

  • Some bosses have been polished and made a little more resilient

Small things:

  • Blood machine is maybe a bit better

  • Cars can now reverse with tank controls enabled

  • The Handshake move tree no longer effects allies

  • Icons for currencies have been updated

  • Other boring bug fixes

Until next time, Sticko.

