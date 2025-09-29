Hey everyone,

I've been working on refactoring the game for awhile to support localization in the menus, intro to git, and challenges. It was a pretty significant refactor and I also had to coordinate with a localization team that I was able to source for the first 6 additional languages.

Changelog 1.4.0

Added Localizations German French Russian Ukrainian Polish Brazilian Portuguese

Added a new "Back" game command (thanks Ondi for requesting)

Improved validation for challenge 56 (thanks ryoku)

Improved validation for challenge 90 (thanks Max Hetfield)

Fixed git log single parameter handling (thanks Smokey)

As I do not speak any of the languages, I have not been able to verify significantly if they properly convey the purpose of the original meanings in the game.

And if you find any issues you can report them in the following thread on Steam Discussions

Localization Feedback & Reports

And if you would like to actually help contribute to the localization of these 6 languages or add additional languages to the game; I have open sourced the localization files and made a guide on how to contribute that can also be found below.

Localization Github



And lastly, it would mean a lot if everyone could check out Fishagon's next upcoming game DexSweeper. It's a dexterity minesweeper variant releasing on November 4th. You can play the demo now and it will be in the upcoming October Next Fest as well. Perhaps give it a wishlist?





Thanks again to everyone who has played. I plan on supporting this game as long as people are enjoying it! Let me know what you would like to see in the next update.