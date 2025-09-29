So after many months of hard work the Beta has Finally made its way onto the main branch! I've done this slightly earlier than I would like but for good reason and I'm hoping the benefits of this build make up for its flaws.
I'm doing this because there could be an influx of new players soon and there are a few too many major fixes in the Beta that I would prefer to be live. Also since world generation has updated slightly I would rather new players are on stable worlds instead of starting a world only for it to be slightly corrupted after a few days.
Lighting
What I focused on this week was fixing the last of the visuals bugs with lighting so it should be back on par with the live build. I did find some scenarios that I improved as well so hopefully things are looking nice and smooth again.
As a note there is a currently open bug about seeing light whilst exploring caves. I'm going to try and get that sorted as soon as I can but its a bit of an involved fix so I don't want to rush it out.
Shadows
Another big change I've made is how light is updated to avoid seeing flickering shadows in caves and I can't describe how annoyed I am that I've had to make this change. What I had to do is change from a smooth update to one that jumps in very small intervals, which prevents seeing the flicker.
I've had to do this because I think its fair to say that Unity as a company need to be named and shamed for being utterly terrible.
For context, here is a bug report that I submitted to them, SIX YEARS AGO.
https://issuetracker.unity3d.com/issues/shadow-length-is-reverting-back-every-few-frames-when-updating-directional-lights-eulerangles-if-its-y-rotation-is-close-to-0
There are a lot of politics and such at play here and to be fair to Unity this is a really complex issue. But rather than get into it all its quicker to search "Unity flickering shadows" and see just how prevalent this issue is and how its still not fixed.
Anyway... this issue has been in Aiyana since the beginning but its more noticeable for various reasons which is why I've finally succumbed to this really primitive hack to work around it.
Roadmap
Well now that this update is Finally almost finished I'll try to get back to adding more content. Its crazy to think I started work on this as far back as May!
Its been such huge changes though so I don't think its right to plan any serious updates yet so my general aim is to keep things as flexible as possible so I can drop a hotfix for any issues that are found. I may work on something small as a bit of a break.
I also still need to look over controller support after a contractor that was going to handle it for me let me down so I suspect I will focus on that for a little bit before taking on any serious features.
One bit of useful feedback I've had recently has been around combat so I'm tempted to explore how to make it feel better. I'm also really, truly trying to work towards multiplayer!
Bug Fixes & Changes
Fixed trees popping in and out of view if you look directly towards the sky
Fixed the health and level text placement for the bear and night bear
Fixed a crash caused by shooting down insects with a homing Energy Blast
Fixed feed trough screens not opening (again, different root cause)
Fixed held torches affecting clouds
Fixed a scenario that would cull chunks too aggressively
Reworked controller support and got it mostly working again for the settings screen
Added a hack/safety net that if you press escape during any tutorial it will show the cursor
Fixed crafting benches light influencing clouds
Fixed trees moving 0.5 into the ground as you damage them
Fixed trees grown from saplings rendering twice, meaning they stuck around after destroying them
Fixed palm trees jumping a little once damaged
Fixed experience particle colours changing unpredictably
Fixed seaweed not rebuilding the chunk when its destroyed
Fixed seaweeds completely changing their texture whenever you break 1 of them
Fixed the held light doing absolutely nothing and not turning on
Fixed some old wording around how a seed of 0 will pick a random one for you
Fixed an error that would sometimes cause world loading to be stuck and never enter a world
Changed when the first loading screen shows so the transition into worlds is a little smoother
Attempted to handle an error that would prevent the world from rendering more gracefully
Fixed fish not resetting their data properly after teleporting that could have caused a crash
Fixed some small memory leaks caused by chunks queued for rebuild and then teleporting before they could finish
Fixed the Scythe spell feeling broken once it levels up and not affecting things infront of you
Fixed spells like Night Vision casting for a split second if you press any of the number keys
Fixed raw fish restoring Far too much hunger when eaten
